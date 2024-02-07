Edinburgh Woollen Mill in plans to return to St Andrews after Superdry shop closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Edinburgh Woollen Mill in plans to return to St Andrews after Superdry shop closure

The retailer has submitted plans for the outlet on Market Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
Edinburgh Woollen Mill is planning to move in to the former Superdry store on St Andrews' Market Street. Image: Google Street View
Edinburgh Woollen Mill is planning to move in to the former Superdry store on St Andrews' Market Street. Image: Google Street View

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is planning a return to St Andrews – taking over the town’s former Superdry store.

Fife Council has approved plans by the retailer to change signage at the former Superdry outlet on Market Street.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill has also submitted a building warrant application for nearly £10,000 worth of work inside the store.

Alterations include the formation of a disabled dressing room, new office space and new lighting.

A decision has not yet been made on the building warrant.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill to take over closed St Andrews Superdry outlet

Superdry closed in St Andrews on February 3 after it was revealed that the fashion chain had decided not to extend the lease of its Market Street premises.

The shop had been a fixture of the street since 2009.

The property had been marketed by commercial estate agency Culverwell since May 2023 – but staff were left “unaware” with no announcement made to workers.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill now looks set to take over the outlet – having previously vacated a different unit in the Fife town a few years ago.

The retailer fell into administration in 2020 but was later saved by a consortium of international investors.

It is not known when work will begin on the new store or when shoppers can expect it to open.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill has been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

Jon Cassidy.
Jail for Fife dealer caught with £32k of street Valium to 'clear cannabis debt'
Duloch Park, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline park taped off after teen raped
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.
Fresh planning bid submitted for St Andrews seaside sauna
Stock image of police officer
Watchdog probes police involvement in 5 deaths over 4 months in Tayside, Fife and…
Lawyer Aamer Anwar (left) with sisters of Sheku Bayoh, Kadi Johnson (centre) and Kosna Bayoh (right) arrive for the latest hearings in the public inquiry into his death. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry begins probe into Pirc's death investigation
Scott Johnstone
Fife landscaper jailed for choke attacks on ex-partner
Abbotshall on Milton Road, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy hotel reopening after 'major refurbishment'
The teacher sent the pupil several text messages. Image: Shutterstock
Fife teacher who sent 'flirtatious' texts to pupil in bid to form romantic relationship…
St Andrews Aquarium has been closed due to bad weather
St Andrews Aquarium lodges plans for new sea wall after Storm Babet devastation
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man made shotgun death threat to police officer in Kirkcaldy outburst

Conversation