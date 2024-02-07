Edinburgh Woollen Mill in plans to return to St Andrews after Superdry shop closure

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is planning a return to St Andrews – taking over the town’s former Superdry store.

Fife Council has approved plans by the retailer to change signage at the former Superdry outlet on Market Street.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill has also submitted a building warrant application for nearly £10,000 worth of work inside the store.

Alterations include the formation of a disabled dressing room, new office space and new lighting.

A decision has not yet been made on the building warrant.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill to take over closed St Andrews Superdry outlet

Superdry closed in St Andrews on February 3 after it was revealed that the fashion chain had decided not to extend the lease of its Market Street premises.

The shop had been a fixture of the street since 2009.

The property had been marketed by commercial estate agency Culverwell since May 2023 – but staff were left “unaware” with no announcement made to workers.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill now looks set to take over the outlet – having previously vacated a different unit in the Fife town a few years ago.

The retailer fell into administration in 2020 but was later saved by a consortium of international investors.

It is not known when work will begin on the new store or when shoppers can expect it to open.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill has been contacted for comment.