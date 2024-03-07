Broughty Ferry cottage is TSPC’s most viewed property in February.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry cottage is TSPC’s most viewed property in February.

Homes in Invergowrie, Dundee and Newport were also among the property portal's most popular listings.

A cottage in central Broughty Ferry dominated TSPC's charts last month. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A traditional cottage in the heart of Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most-viewed listing last month.

Homes in Invergowrie, Newport and Dundee also attracted lots of clicks from property hunters. However it was Broughty Ferry that dominated the chart last month with no fewer than six of the top 10 listings.

February is traditionally a quiet month for property sales but buyers haven’t been hanging around. Eight of the top 10 properties are now under offer, with the most viewed home being active for only three days before it was snapped up.

From a listed mansion house to a cosy former rectory, the line up of properties offers something for every taste.

The most expensive property was listed for close to half a million pounds, while the most affordable home on the list was priced at offers over £200,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “Broughty Ferry emerged as the standout location in Tayside throughout February, boasting more than half of the top ten most-viewed homes.

“”With new listings surging by 32% compared to the previous month and by 3.4% from the same period last year, buyers now have even more exclusively listed properties to explore on TSPC.”

The top 10 TSPC properties in February were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 10 Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Under offer
This pretty cottage has a terrific location in central Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC.

The top property featured on TSPC in February was a charming cottage-style home located in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

Brook Street and Broughty Beach are both just a short stroll away.

Beyond its eye-catching vibrant yellow front door lies an interior with elegant ceiling roses, intricate cornicing, and timber panelling.

Boasting two reception rooms and three bedrooms, this home offers both comfort and convenience.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: Woodknowe, 40B Camphill Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £395,000
Status: Under offer
Woodknowe is a fantastic apartment in a former jute mansion. Image: TSPC.

In second place is Woodknowe, which offers a taste of luxury in Broughty Ferry.

The magnificent divided mansion house enjoys breath-taking views over the River Tay and beyond.

A short walk from central Broughty Ferry, the home dates back to 1894. Its current owners have upgraded it to a high standard, seamlessly blending modern family living with period charm.

For added peace of mind, the property is accessed through electric gates and features an intercom service for enhanced security.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: 14 Rugby Terrace, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £200,000
Status: Under offer
This flat on Rugby Terrace is just a few steps from the beach. Image: TSPC.

Continuing Broughty Ferry’s dominance of the charts is this flat located just off the Esplanade.

With the beach just steps away, this ground floor apartment is in an unbeatable location.

The flat has a beautiful interior. Image: TSPC.

Its stunning interior showcases its owners’ flair for design. Selling agent MML Law was inundated with interest, with enquiries coming from as far away as Australia.

Little wonder it was under offer after just five days.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: Cromdale, 33 Camphill Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £485,000
Status: Active
Cromdale is a spacious Broughty Ferry villa. Image: TSPC.

In fourth place is Cromdale, the most expensive home in the top ten.

This traditional semi-detached extended house in Broughty Ferry offers lots of space over two floors, featuring four bedrooms, three reception areas, a bright breakfasting kitchen/dining room with a cosy log burner, and multiple bathrooms.

There’s front and rear gardens, a detached double garage with attic space, and a driveway.

5. Broughty Ferry

Address: 51 Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Under offer
In fifth place is this three bedroom home in Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC.

Completing Broughty Ferry’s dominance of the top half of the chart is this three-bedroom home near the centre of the town.

Number 51 Monifieth Road is a versatile semi-detached house. Exposed beams and a wood burning stove in the lounge make it a cosy home. Meanwhile, the dining room has patio doors onto the sheltered rear garden.

6. Invergowrie

Address: Flat 2, The Old Rectory Main Street , Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £220,000
Status: Under offer
This flat forms part of a divided former rectory. Image: TSPC.

The first property on the list not to be in Broughty Ferry is this charming Invergowrie flat.

Part of a former rectory, it’s filled with character. One of its best features is the sun lounge, which enjoys views over the rear garden.

A closing date for the flat was set after just nine days on the market.

7. Dundee

Address: 301 Kingsway, Dundee
Price: Offers over £210,000
Status: Under offer
This spacious house is on Dundee’s Kingsway. Image: TSPC.

In seventh place is this house in the ever-popular Downfield area of Dundee.

The four-bedroom home has the benefit of a floored attic giving potential for future expansion.

The south-facing lounge gets plenty of light from a large picture window and there’s a spacious dining room that could be an extra bedroom.

8. Dundee

Address: 166 Glamis Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £240,000
Status: Active
This house enjoys an elevated position on Glamis Road. Image: TSPC.

This detached one and a half storey home enjoys an excellent location close to Balgay, Victoria and Lochee parks.

It offers a fantastic renovation opportunity for those eager to roll up their sleeves – or get the experts in.

The current layout includes three double bedrooms, two shower rooms and three reception rooms.

9. Newport

Address: 16 Linden Avenue, Newport-on-Tay
Price: Offers over £295,000
Status: Under offer
This handsome and huge Newport home has lovely Tay views. Image: TSPC.

Across the Tay is this superb and spacious maisonette in Newport. Occupying the upper two levels of a divided mansion it has many traditional features including high ceilings and ornate cornices.

With five bedrooms there’s space for large families. The front-facing rooms have fantastic river views. There’s a  private garden to the front, along with a patio and a timber garage at the rear.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: 10 Claypotts Castle Gardens, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £265,000
Status: Under offer
Another Broughty Ferry home rounds out the top 10. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten for February – and cementing Broughty Ferry’s dominance – is this spacious family home next to Claypotts Castle.

The ground floor has an open plan lounge/dining room, a sunroom, two bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room), kitchen, utility room, and bathroom.

On the upper floor there is an additional double bedroom featuring its own en-suite shower room.

