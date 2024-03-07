Broughty Ferry cottage is TSPC’s most viewed property in February.

A traditional cottage in the heart of Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most-viewed listing last month.

Homes in Invergowrie, Newport and Dundee also attracted lots of clicks from property hunters. However it was Broughty Ferry that dominated the chart last month with no fewer than six of the top 10 listings.

February is traditionally a quiet month for property sales but buyers haven’t been hanging around. Eight of the top 10 properties are now under offer, with the most viewed home being active for only three days before it was snapped up.

From a listed mansion house to a cosy former rectory, the line up of properties offers something for every taste.

The most expensive property was listed for close to half a million pounds, while the most affordable home on the list was priced at offers over £200,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “Broughty Ferry emerged as the standout location in Tayside throughout February, boasting more than half of the top ten most-viewed homes.

“”With new listings surging by 32% compared to the previous month and by 3.4% from the same period last year, buyers now have even more exclusively listed properties to explore on TSPC.”

The top 10 TSPC properties in February were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Under offer

The top property featured on TSPC in February was a charming cottage-style home located in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

Brook Street and Broughty Beach are both just a short stroll away.

Beyond its eye-catching vibrant yellow front door lies an interior with elegant ceiling roses, intricate cornicing, and timber panelling.

Boasting two reception rooms and three bedrooms, this home offers both comfort and convenience.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £395,000

Status: Under offer

In second place is Woodknowe, which offers a taste of luxury in Broughty Ferry.

The magnificent divided mansion house enjoys breath-taking views over the River Tay and beyond.

A short walk from central Broughty Ferry, the home dates back to 1894. Its current owners have upgraded it to a high standard, seamlessly blending modern family living with period charm.

For added peace of mind, the property is accessed through electric gates and features an intercom service for enhanced security.

3. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £200,000

Status: Under offer

Continuing Broughty Ferry’s dominance of the charts is this flat located just off the Esplanade.

With the beach just steps away, this ground floor apartment is in an unbeatable location.

Its stunning interior showcases its owners’ flair for design. Selling agent MML Law was inundated with interest, with enquiries coming from as far away as Australia.

Little wonder it was under offer after just five days.

4. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £485,000

Status: Active

In fourth place is Cromdale, the most expensive home in the top ten.

This traditional semi-detached extended house in Broughty Ferry offers lots of space over two floors, featuring four bedrooms, three reception areas, a bright breakfasting kitchen/dining room with a cosy log burner, and multiple bathrooms.

There’s front and rear gardens, a detached double garage with attic space, and a driveway.

5. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Under offer

Completing Broughty Ferry’s dominance of the top half of the chart is this three-bedroom home near the centre of the town.

Number 51 Monifieth Road is a versatile semi-detached house. Exposed beams and a wood burning stove in the lounge make it a cosy home. Meanwhile, the dining room has patio doors onto the sheltered rear garden.

6. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £220,000

Status: Under offer

The first property on the list not to be in Broughty Ferry is this charming Invergowrie flat.

Part of a former rectory, it’s filled with character. One of its best features is the sun lounge, which enjoys views over the rear garden.

A closing date for the flat was set after just nine days on the market.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Under offer

In seventh place is this house in the ever-popular Downfield area of Dundee.

The four-bedroom home has the benefit of a floored attic giving potential for future expansion.

The south-facing lounge gets plenty of light from a large picture window and there’s a spacious dining room that could be an extra bedroom.

8. Dundee

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Active

This detached one and a half storey home enjoys an excellent location close to Balgay, Victoria and Lochee parks.

It offers a fantastic renovation opportunity for those eager to roll up their sleeves – or get the experts in.

The current layout includes three double bedrooms, two shower rooms and three reception rooms.

9. Newport

Price: Offers over £295,000

Status: Under offer

Across the Tay is this superb and spacious maisonette in Newport. Occupying the upper two levels of a divided mansion it has many traditional features including high ceilings and ornate cornices.

With five bedrooms there’s space for large families. The front-facing rooms have fantastic river views. There’s a private garden to the front, along with a patio and a timber garage at the rear.

10. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £265,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the top ten for February – and cementing Broughty Ferry’s dominance – is this spacious family home next to Claypotts Castle.

The ground floor has an open plan lounge/dining room, a sunroom, two bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room), kitchen, utility room, and bathroom.

On the upper floor there is an additional double bedroom featuring its own en-suite shower room.