Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre salutes players – and fans – as worst injury crisis of managerial career finally eases

Jim McIntyre has heaped praise on his Arbroath players – and the club’s support – for battling through the worst injury crisis of his managerial career.

The Gayfield boss inherited a threadbare quad when he took over following the resignation of Dick Campbell in November.

Shorn of some key players during his spell in charge, McIntyre has been forced to make do and mend as he waited for stars to complete eagerly-anticipated comebacks.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline was the first time in nearly four months the Red Lichties have been able to fill their bench with a full complement of replacements.

They were able to welcome EIGHT players back from injury at East End Park at the same time as on-loan Fleetwood Town defender Connor Teale made his debut.

Results have reflected the troubled selection issues McIntyre has faced, with the Arbroath boss famously even using goalkeeper Ali Adams as an outfield player against Raith Rovers due to personnel shortages.

But, with so many experienced players having returned at the weekend – including goal-scorer and captain Tam O’Brien, midfielders Jess Norey and Craig Slater, attacker Ryan Dow and keeper Derek Gaston – the Angus outfit are hoping for better times ahead.

The battling point secured in Fife keeps them six points adrift of Dunfermline at Inverness Caley Thistle at the bottom of the Championship, making Saturday’s meeting with the Highlanders huge.

Much-needed

McIntyre said: “The last two weeks have allowed us to get some players back, which is much-needed.

“It was nice to have a bench to choose some substitutes, and we needed them against Dunfermline.

“Conditions were heavy and we’ve got a number of players who haven’t played for a couple of months.

“I knew we were going to have to make some substitutions. I didn’t plan on making them at half-time, but I just felt we needed it.”

Hailing the backing of the club’s loyal supporters, McIntyre added: “It’s been like that since we’ve come in.

“And, even in the couple of heavy defeats we’ve had, the crowd and the fans recognise what we’ve had to deal with.

“The punters have been very patient with us and have realised how difficult a spell it’s been.

“It’s been one I’ve not had to deal with in my managerial career, in terms of having so many injuries to deal with.

“It’s been a trying time and the players deserve maximum credit.”