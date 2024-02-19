Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre salutes players – and fans – as worst injury crisis of managerial career finally eases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre salutes players – and fans – as worst injury crisis of managerial career finally eases

The Gayfield outfit welcomed back an incredible EIGHT players from lay-offs in Dunfermline draw.

By Iain Collin
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre shouts instructions from the sidelines.
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

Jim McIntyre has heaped praise on his Arbroath players – and the club’s support – for battling through the worst injury crisis of his managerial career.

The Gayfield boss inherited a threadbare quad when he took over following the resignation of Dick Campbell in November.

Shorn of some key players during his spell in charge, McIntyre has been forced to make do and mend as he waited for stars to complete eagerly-anticipated comebacks.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline was the first time in nearly four months the Red Lichties have been able to fill their bench with a full complement of replacements.

Arbroath battled to a hard-earned draw against Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

They were able to welcome EIGHT players back from injury at East End Park at the same time as on-loan Fleetwood Town defender Connor Teale made his debut.

Results have reflected the troubled selection issues McIntyre has faced, with the Arbroath boss famously even using goalkeeper Ali Adams as an outfield player against Raith Rovers due to personnel shortages.

But, with so many experienced players having returned at the weekend – including goal-scorer and captain Tam O’Brien, midfielders Jess Norey and Craig Slater, attacker Ryan Dow and keeper Derek Gaston – the Angus outfit are hoping for better times ahead.

The battling point secured in Fife keeps them six points adrift of Dunfermline at Inverness Caley Thistle at the bottom of the Championship, making Saturday’s meeting with the Highlanders huge.

Much-needed

McIntyre said: “The last two weeks have allowed us to get some players back, which is much-needed.

“It was nice to have a bench to choose some substitutes, and we needed them against Dunfermline.

“Conditions were heavy and we’ve got a number of players who haven’t played for a couple of months.

“I knew we were going to have to make some substitutions. I didn’t plan on making them at half-time, but I just felt we needed it.”

Hailing the backing of the club’s loyal supporters, McIntyre added: “It’s been like that since we’ve come in.

A head and shoulders picture of Arbroath skipper Tam O'Brien.
Tam O’Brien was one of eight players who shook off injuries to face Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“And, even in the couple of heavy defeats we’ve had, the crowd and the fans recognise what we’ve had to deal with.

“The punters have been very patient with us and have realised how difficult a spell it’s been.

“It’s been one I’ve not had to deal with in my managerial career, in terms of having so many injuries to deal with.

“It’s been a trying time and the players deserve maximum credit.”

