Monday court round-up — Prisoner stalked sisters from behind bars

Two sisters in Dundee were hounded by a stalker who sent a lock of hair and bombarded them with letters from his prison cell.

Brian Middleton targeted the women over a three-month period while he was on remand at HMP Perth.

A court heard how Middleton had been suffering from mental health issues at the time and had been treated at the Carseview Centre.

Reports have now been ordered after the 45-year-old admitted causing the women fear or alarm.

Prosecutor Sarah High said the women did not know Middleton personally but were aware of him through other individuals.

Middleton, of Mossgiel Crescent, caused the first woman fear or alarm between August 2 and September 5 2021.

He admitted trying to contact her on social media, repeatedly sending her letters, purporting to be in a relationship with her, making comments about her children, claiming to be the father of her children and making inappropriate remarks.

The second woman was targeted between September 16 and November 13 2021. Middleton sent the woman social media messages and a lock of hair as well as repeatedly sending her letters, making comments about her sister and her sister’s children.

He also made derogatory comments of a sexual and violent nature about the woman’s father.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “Mr Middleton was remanded in respect of other matters and was very unwell for a period and moved to Carseview.

“He was fit for a sheriff and jury case and he is fit now.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until March for background reports to be prepared.

Driver in coma after crash

A man was left using a wheelchair after a horror smash on the A90.

Daniel Dillon spent time in a coma after dangerous driver Amanda McCurchie pulled out in front of his van on October 26 2022.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how the 42-year-old mum-of-three, who works for a Dundee pharmaceutical firm, crossed into the path of Mr Dillon’s van.

The 61-year-old who had been driving home from Aberdeen to Coatbridge, had no time to react.

Full story here.

Fudge shop raider back in the dock

An Angus man who breached a curfew put in place following a botched raid at a confectioners has been fined.

Shaun Lovie previously admitted a bungled break-in at Oh Fudge in Montrose in March 2022.

At a hearing last October, Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered Lovie, 41, to pay £250 compensation.

He also placed Lovie under supervision for a year and on a 7pm to 7am restriction of liberty order for 80 days.

Lovie, of North Street in Montrose, returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court this week to admit breaching that curfew.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained that during the order, which has now finished, Lovie racked up an hour and a half of unexplained absences from his home.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland fined Lovie £100.

Keyless car thefts

A sheriff has ordered a report on how a car thief managed to make off with more than £210,000 worth of vehicles from locations across Fife.

Derrin Gunn, 20, pled guilty to 15 offences – including housebreaking and reset – when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

His targets including a £70,000 Range Rover from Windygates, an Audi S3 from Crail worth £35,000 and a £4,500 Suzuki quadbike from a commercial premises in Ceres.

Sheriff Timothy Nevin-Smith deferred sentence and asked the crown for a report on how Gunn could have overcome security on several of the vehicles which had keyless ignitions.

Full story here.

Vacuum theft

A 44-year-old Glenrothes man has admitted stealing a vacuum cleaner from Asda and food from Aldi.

David Kuszeluk, of Canmore Road, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the thefts.

On February 18 this year he stole £49.50 worth of food at an Aldi in Flemington Road, Glenrothes.

On November 14 last year he stole a £69 vacuum cleaner from Asda at Queensway Industrial Estate, Queensgate, Glenrothes.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court the vacuum cleaner was recovered and that £19.50 of the food was recovered.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said Kuszeluk experienced poverty after being released from a sentence in October and that this led to the offence in November.

Mr Cranston said his client is “pretty skint at the moment” but has advised he is not taking drugs or gambling.

He said Kuszeluk had not been convicted until his late 30s and previously spent 15 years in a hospital which treats patients for mental health issues.

The solicitor said Kuszeluk had developed an addiction to fixed odds betting machines in bookmakers and that this led to crimes of dishonesty.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane adjourned sentencing until March 18 to obtain background reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.