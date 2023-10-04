Thief who fudged drug-addled Montrose dessert parlour raid must repay owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thief who fudged drug-addled Montrose dessert parlour raid must repay owner

Shaun Lovie told police he was about to call them after "finding" the Bluetooth speaker he stole from Oh Fudge.

By Ross Gardiner
Shaun Lovie raided Oh Fudge dessert shop in Montrose.
Shaun Lovie raided Oh Fudge dessert shop in Montrose.

A Montrose man who bungled a dessert parlour break-in while high on Street Valium must cough up the cash he does not remember stealing.

Shaun Lovie disturbed neighbours with loud banging in the small hours of the morning when he dipped the tills at Oh Fudge.

He was later caught with the Bluetooth speaker he also took.

Lovie returned to the dock to be sentenced having previously admitted the break-in, as well as a domestic assault and damaging the door of T Duncan lawyers offices.

The 41-year-old must repay the cash he stole and has been placed on a curfew.

Midnight snack

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Sam Craib explained a neighbour of the Montrose dessert shop became aware of banging in the early hours of the morning.

When the business owner arrived later that morning, they found the padlock missing from the outer doors.

Inside, the till was “severely damaged” and £250 was gone.

Oh Fudge, John Street, Montrose
Oh Fudge, John Street, Montrose. Image: Google.

A Bluetooth speaker had also been taken.

Police attended and soon traced Lovie at his home.

He had the speaker with him, and its serial number matched the one in the box at Oh Fudge.

“The accused claimed he found it and claimed he was going to phone the police,” Mr Craib added.

A Facebook post by Oh Fudge Desserts after the break-in.

On another occasion, police attended at T Duncan and Co lawyers to investigate a potential break-in.

They found “splashes of blood” around the beading of the glass panel which proved to be Lovie’s.

He made a full admission and said he’d confused the office for his own address.

Guilty

Lovie previously admitted that on March 10 in 2022, he broke into Oh Fudge on John Street in Montrose and stole £250 and a speaker.

He also admitted damaging the door of T Duncan and Co lawyers in North Street in March or April that year.

Lovie was previously listed in court papers as being of no fixed abode.

However, his solicitor Keith Sym explained the damage at the North Street legal practice was a mistaken bid to get into his upstairs flat.

Shaun Lovie
Shaun Lovie leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.

He explained his client had lasted from 2012 until 2021 without offending.

“He has shown the ability to keep himself out of difficulty.

“He had developed a problem with Valium.

“He has very little recollection of these events.

“I think he accepts the evidence against him – he doesn’t remember.

“He was presented with the evidence.”

Punishment

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered Lovie to pay £250 compensation.

He placed him under supervision for a year and on a 7pm to 7am restriction of liberty order for 80 days.

The sheriff said: “You’ve obviously no recollection and substances are clearly at the root of this.

“If you breach any of these orders you’ll be referred back to the court.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Alleged robber in court and bus bother
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Wendy Guthrie. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2023
Cowdenbeath woman, 50, attacked neighbour in row over noisy motorbike
Douglas Toshack caused the nurse's death by careless driving.
Fife drug-driver jailed for killing nurse as he cycled to work
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Steak bake assault Picture shows; James Russell. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2023
Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street
John Justice, left, was convicted of illegally interfering with Chris Law MP's election campaign.
Dundee publican fined for posting fake slur about SNP candidate on eve of election
CR0045149, Jamie Buchan, Perth. HMP Perth Inspection. Picture shows; HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben attended HMP Perth today, Wednesday 4 October to deliver a presentation of the findings to Prison Governor Andrew Hodge and his staff. The Inspectorates only major criticism was the shared cells in A and B Hall - inspectors found that they fell well before the standard for double cells and consideration should be given to making them single occupancy. Wednesday 4th October, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Prison chiefs urged to tackle 'cramped' living conditions in HMP Perth
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Tooled up with a deadly sock
Liam Forbes was told to 'put you affairs in order' before returning to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Cocaine dealer who tried to bankroll mum's funeral with Class A stash is jailed
Claypotts Road Premier Store ram raider Lee Howard.
Ram-raider jailed after £60k wrecking spree at Broughty Ferry store
Margaret Jones, 80, was in court to see her attacker sentenced.
Fife woman, 80, too scared to leave home alone after Tesco ATM attack