Craig Conway and Mogens Berg honoured as Dundee United confirm 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

Craig Conway and Mogens Berg are the latest inductees to the Dundee United hall of fame.

Conway, 38, wrote his name in Tannadice folklore with a man of the match display as United hammered Ross County 3-0 in the 2010 Scottish Cup final.

He scored a double in an irrepressible display at Hampden. Recalling that day to Courier Sport earlier this year, the winger said: “I’ll always reflect on that as one of the best days of my career.”

Indeed, it was the zenith of his five-year stint in Tayside, which saw him find the net 16 times in 166 appearances after joining the club from Ayr United in 2006.

The tricky, talented Conway would go on to represent Blackburn, Brighton, Cardiff, Salford City and St Johnstone, winning a domestic double cup with the Saintees in 2021.

He also played for Scotland seven times.

Scandinavian memories

Berg, 79, arrived at United in 1964; one of the Scandinavian contingent brought to the club by Jerry Kerr.

A trailblazing quartet of Berg, Finn Døssing, Orjan Persson and Lennart Wing would all turn out for the Terrors.

The flying Dane was already a fully fledged internationalist when he arrived in Tayside, while he boasted a league championship and cup win with Odense in his homeland.

A serious injury ruled Berg out for the entirety of the 1965/66 season, however he scored 16 times in 61 appearances during his United career and made a lasting impact due to his direct style and eye for goal.

Conway and Berg men will be honoured in person at the upcoming ‘United For 100 Years’ Gala Dinner on October 13.