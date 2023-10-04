Craig Conway and Mogens Berg honoured as Dundee United confirm 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Conway and Mogens Berg honoured as Dundee United confirm 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

The duo will be present at a gala dinner later this month.

By Alan Temple
Craig Conway, left, and fellow Dundee United hero Mogens Berg
Conway, left, and Berg. Images: SNS / DC Thomson

Craig Conway and Mogens Berg are the latest inductees to the Dundee United hall of fame.

Conway, 38, wrote his name in Tannadice folklore with a man of the match display as United hammered Ross County 3-0 in the 2010 Scottish Cup final.

He scored a double in an irrepressible display at Hampden. Recalling that day to Courier Sport earlier this year, the winger said: “I’ll always reflect on that as one of the best days of my career.”

Indeed, it was the zenith of his five-year stint in Tayside, which saw him find the net 16 times in 166 appearances after joining the club from Ayr United in 2006.

The tricky, talented Conway would go on to represent Blackburn, Brighton, Cardiff, Salford City and St Johnstone, winning a domestic double cup with the Saintees in 2021.

He also played for Scotland seven times.

Scandinavian memories

Berg, 79, arrived at United in 1964; one of the Scandinavian contingent brought to the club by Jerry Kerr.

A trailblazing quartet of Berg, Finn Døssing, Orjan Persson and Lennart Wing would all turn out for the Terrors.

Dundee United quartet Finn Dossing, Lennart Wing, Mogens Berg and Orjan Persson
Finn Dossing, Lennart Wing, Mogens Berg and Orjan Persson (L to R). Image: DCT

The flying Dane was already a fully fledged internationalist when he arrived in Tayside, while he boasted a league championship and cup win with Odense in his homeland.

A serious injury ruled Berg out for the entirety of the 1965/66 season, however he scored 16 times in 61 appearances during his United career and made a lasting impact due to his direct style and eye for goal.

Conway and Berg men will be honoured in person at the upcoming ‘United For 100 Years’ Gala Dinner on October 13.

Conversation