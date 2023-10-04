Dundee pub revamp to include golf simulator and electronic darts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub revamp to include golf simulator and electronic darts

Revellers at Bertie Mooney's will be able to sink a hole in one along with their pints.

By James Simpson
The inside of Bertie Mooney's pub in Dundee, where there are plans for a golf simulator
The inside of Bertie Mooney's pub in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Revellers at a Dundee bar could soon be able to sink a hole in one with their pints with plans for a new golf simulator.

Bertie Mooney’s is set to undergo a revamp, which would include the introduction of a virtual golf machine.

Bar bosses have lodged a licensing application with the council for the introduction of the golf simulator – which would give customers the chance to play 200 iconic venues like the Old Course from the comfort of the pub.

The plans also include the installation of an electronic darts alley and two pool tables.

It comes amid proposals for a speakeasy in the basement of Bertie Mooney’s on Commercial Street.

Golf simulator at Bertie Mooney’s ‘would be great for work nights’

Gerry Mooney, operations director for the pub – which is owned by Jimmy Marr – hopes the revamp will tee off in January.

He said: “We’re certainly excited about the prospect of bringing some of the best golf courses in the world to the pub.

“It will bring something different. It would be great for work nights out and team-building events.

“There is also an interactive darts alley as part of the application.

“The idea will be that folk will book this side of the pub out for functions.

An example of a golf simulator. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s still an incredibly challenging climate for the hospitality sector and we’re just looking to offer something for everyone.

“Any moves to get the golf simulator in place would likely be in January – if we get the approval.

“We’re still in discussions with suppliers but you may well be teeing off at the Old Course in Commercial Street soon.”

It comes as a “famous” Indian restaurant in Dundee’s West End is set to reopen under new management.

Meanwhile, MasterChef star Dean Banks is behind a new cocktail bar opening on Westport this Friday – in time for Dundee Cocktail Week.

