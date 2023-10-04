Dundee pub revamp to include golf simulator and electronic darts

Revellers at a Dundee bar could soon be able to sink a hole in one with their pints with plans for a new golf simulator.

Bertie Mooney’s is set to undergo a revamp, which would include the introduction of a virtual golf machine.

Bar bosses have lodged a licensing application with the council for the introduction of the golf simulator – which would give customers the chance to play 200 iconic venues like the Old Course from the comfort of the pub.

The plans also include the installation of an electronic darts alley and two pool tables.

It comes amid proposals for a speakeasy in the basement of Bertie Mooney’s on Commercial Street.

Gerry Mooney, operations director for the pub – which is owned by Jimmy Marr – hopes the revamp will tee off in January.

He said: “We’re certainly excited about the prospect of bringing some of the best golf courses in the world to the pub.

“It will bring something different. It would be great for work nights out and team-building events.

“There is also an interactive darts alley as part of the application.

“The idea will be that folk will book this side of the pub out for functions.

“It’s still an incredibly challenging climate for the hospitality sector and we’re just looking to offer something for everyone.

“Any moves to get the golf simulator in place would likely be in January – if we get the approval.

“We’re still in discussions with suppliers but you may well be teeing off at the Old Course in Commercial Street soon.”

