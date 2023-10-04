Van crashes through railings in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Van crashes through railings in Dundee city centre

The vehicle landed on its side after the incident near the Ladywell Roundabout.

By Andrew Robson & Ben MacDonald
Van on its side at Ladywell roundabout in Dundee city centre.
Police at the scene of the crash near Ladywell Roundabout. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A van landed on its side after crashing through railings in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to the incident near Ladywell Roundabout on North Marketgait on Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt in the collision.

An eyewitness said: “I was driving into work when I saw a van overturned at the side of the road.

“It was completely on its side with wheels facing the cars driving past.

“It had rolled onto the pavement.

“Part of the lane was closed with a ‘police slow’ sign.

The road at North Marketgait remains open where a van is on its side
A lane on North Marketgait was blocked. Image: ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“There was a woman, maybe the driver, kneeling beside the car.

“Hopefully everyone is alright.”

Another eyewitness added: “I passed the van at around 8.45am.

“It looked like a small campervan.

“It was facing the completely wrong way.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car at Ladywell Roundabout in Dundee around 8.05am on Wednesday.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

