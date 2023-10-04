Van crashes through railings in Dundee city centre

A van landed on its side after crashing through railings in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to the incident near Ladywell Roundabout on North Marketgait on Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt in the collision.

An eyewitness said: “I was driving into work when I saw a van overturned at the side of the road.

“It was completely on its side with wheels facing the cars driving past.

“It had rolled onto the pavement.

“Part of the lane was closed with a ‘police slow’ sign.

“There was a woman, maybe the driver, kneeling beside the car.

“Hopefully everyone is alright.”

Another eyewitness added: “I passed the van at around 8.45am.

“It looked like a small campervan.

“It was facing the completely wrong way.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car at Ladywell Roundabout in Dundee around 8.05am on Wednesday.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”