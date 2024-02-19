Dundee United’s goalscoring keeper Ruairidh Adams opens up on dramatic Edinburgh City strike: ‘I do regret the bum-slide on astro!’

Ruairidh Adams insists he fancied his chances of notching a goal as he bolted forward in a desperate bid to rescue a draw for Edinburgh City.

However, the on-loan Dundee United kid soon came to the painful realisation that he had NO idea how to celebrate one.

Adams, 19, scrambled home an unforgettable leveller against Queen of the South on Saturday after being waved forward by gaffer Michael McIndoe, opening his account in just his seventh SPFL appearance.

It continues a fine spell with the rock-bottom League One side, with Adams turning in several positive showings amid an incredibly challenging footballing and financial landscape at the Citizens.

“The goal was a bit of a blur at the time, but I did think to myself, “I’m going to properly attack this”,” Adams told Courier Sport.

“I had a feeling I might get on the end of it, too. The manager (Michael McIndoe) is such a good coach, and we work on our set pieces so much that I basically knew exactly where to be.

“When the ball was cleared off the line, it was a bit of luck that I was in the right place. Next thing I know, I’m running away celebrating.”

And Adams struggled to keep his cool as he darted for the corner flag, pursued by his giddy teammates.

He continued: “I think that’s the fastest I’ve ever moved on a football pitch and, in case anyone couldn’t tell, I didn’t have a clue what to do.

“I just ran off and, with the boys all behind me, I hit a sort of butt-slide on our astro. I regretted that decision afterwards!”

United in congratulation

Of course, United are no stranger to goalscoring keepers.

As well as his longevity and laudable achievements, iconic stopper Hamish McAlpine rippled the net three times for the Tangerines, taking advantage of his penchant for a penalty.

However, Adams is in a class of his own when it comes to the current crop of Tannadice custodians – as he found out when he became the reluctant centre of attention at training on Monday morning.

“A lot of the boys were talking about the goal – it was a bit weird,” he smiled.

“I like a laugh but I’m not someone who tries to take the spotlight. So, it was a bit awkward to have everyone coming up to congratulate me. I wasn’t sure what to say.

“The gaffer (Jim Goodwin) made a point of coming over to show his support, then he was going round the other keepers saying, “have any of you scored yet?””

For the record, none had.

He continued: “But it’s been nice. Within half-an-hour of the game finishing, the boys had all seen that I’d scored and were messaging me and congratulating me on the group chat. It was the same with Flynn (Duffy), who scored for Peterhead.

“Even though we are out on loan, they make you feel like part of the group and support you all the way. There’s brilliant camaraderie at the club.”

Long overdue

The point ended a four-match losing run for City, who are largely reliant on youngsters and loan players in an increasingly forlorn battle against the drop.

And while the recent six-point deduction as punishment for failing to pay players last November effectively ended their slim survival hopes, Adams takes pride from their displays.

He added: “Our recent performances have been so good, but we’ve just been unfortunate with little errors or bad luck with decisions. That point was long overdue.”