LEE WILKIE: Dundee are flying – and Premiership rivals will fear them

The rest of the Premiership should beware Dundee.

The Dark Blues are flying.

They’ve built a nice wee cushion in sixth-place thanks to two wins on the spin over St Johnstone and Ross County.

A five-point lead over Aberdeen and Hibs should have those two big boys worried.

The size of that gap isn’t insurmountable with eight games to go until the split.

However, the pressure is all on the teams below Dundee.

Tony Docherty’s side have no pressure on them at all.

A slide into a relegation battle looks very unlikely now after moving 13 points clear of Ross County in 11th place.

That gap and the number of teams between the Dark Blues and the bottom two means that is not going to happen.

No Dundee FC fear

So the Dundee are playing now with absolutely no pressure on them.

The one job above all else this season was to secure safety.

They’ve pretty much ticked that off.

Now it’s about how far can they go.

What a great place for the club to be in.

I’d love to see them make the most of that at Hibs this weekend.

Easter Road is always a tough place to go but Dundee will have no fear going there.

The pressure is all on the Hibees – they need a win.

The Dee can play into that and come away with another huge result.