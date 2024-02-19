LEE WILKIE: Dundee are flying – and Premiership rivals will fear them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are flying – and Premiership rivals will fear them

The Dark Blues are clear in sixth after back-to-back victories.

Scott Tiffoney, Amadou Bakayoko and Mo Sylla celebrate as Dundee defeated Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By Lee Wilkie

The rest of the Premiership should beware Dundee.

The Dark Blues are flying.

They’ve built a nice wee cushion in sixth-place thanks to two wins on the spin over St Johnstone and Ross County.

A five-point lead over Aberdeen and Hibs should have those two big boys worried.

Scott Tiffoney gives Dundee the lead against Ross County. Image: SNS

The size of that gap isn’t insurmountable with eight games to go until the split.

However, the pressure is all on the teams below Dundee.

Tony Docherty’s side have no pressure on them at all.

A slide into a relegation battle looks very unlikely now after moving 13 points clear of Ross County in 11th place.

That gap and the number of teams between the Dark Blues and the bottom two means that is not going to happen.

No Dundee FC fear

So the Dundee are playing now with absolutely no pressure on them.

The one job above all else this season was to secure safety.

Scott Tiffoney grabbed the goals as Dundee saw off Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee FC will fear nobody in the race for top six. Image: SNS

They’ve pretty much ticked that off.

Now it’s about how far can they go.

What a great place for the club to be in.

I’d love to see them make the most of that at Hibs this weekend.

Easter Road is always a tough place to go but Dundee will have no fear going there.

The pressure is all on the Hibees – they need a win.

The Dee can play into that and come away with another huge result.

