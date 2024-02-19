Mini business park plan for A90 roadside site near Dundee stalls

Plans for a mini business park on a roadside WWII air site between the A90 north of Dundee have been pulled.

A developer hoped to turn the Inveraldie site into start-up business units and breathe new life into the yard.

In its time the site has been a petrol station, builder’s yard and house kit manufacturer.

But it was also previously criticised by Angus councillors for being a blot beside the Dundee to Aberdeen trunk road.

In 2018, the land adjacent to the northbound dual carriageway was made the subject of a council clear-up order.

It is now tidy after new owners have removed construction materials built up over decades.

However, Simco Commercial Ltd’s redevelopment scheme submitted to Angus Council a year ago has now been withdrawn.

Interesting history

The site is on land once part of RAF Tealing, a Second World War training base.

A large vaulted Nissen hut still stands as a reminder of the wartime role.

The Simco plans involved it being re-clad and retained.

An existing office was also to be refurbished.

The plans also included a new office building and three small business units.

And access onto the A90 would have been upgraded to meet council standards.

The company said: “It will clean the site up and optimise its layout.

“It will also provide an opportunity for more small businesses to locate here and flourish.

“We would contend that the application, although outwith an established development boundary, encompasses an existing commercial site of mixed use and fully supports the ethos and principles underlying current planning policy.”

The application was officially withdrawn last week but future plans could be submitted in due course.

Molotov link

RAF Tealing was used as a training base from 1942.

And in May that year it was the landing spot for a rare Russian aircraft on a top secret trip.

It carried Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov on a military mission to meet Sir Winston Churchill at Chequers.

RAF Tealing is thought to have been chosen to draw as little attention during a news blackout.

Molotov was second only to Stalin in the Soviet leadership, but later fell out of favour with him.

His name was given to the infamous Molotov cocktail, usually a glass bottle containing incendiary material and lit with a cloth wick.