Jim McIntyre ready for ’10 cup finals’ after Arbroath’s stunning fightback win over Raith Rovers

The Lichties clawed their way back from 2-0 down to beat the title-chasers 3-2.

By Sean Hamilton
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre applauds fans at full-time against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre applauds fans at full-time against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Jim McIntyre says Arbroath have “10 cup finals” to save their Championship skins after Friday night’s stunning win over Raith Rovers.

The Lichties found themselves 2-0 down just four minutes into the second half against title-chasing Rovers, who had looked dominant at Gayfield.

But a well-placed Jay Bird strike was followed up by goals from Leighton McIntosh and Mark Stowe as Arbroath moved to within four points of Inverness Caley Thistle in the battle for Championship safety.

Manager Jim McIntyre was delighted with his players’ never-say-die approach to the second half – and he hopes it triggers a serious survival bid with 10 games to go.

Jay Bird curls home Arbroath’s first goal against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Performance-wise I thought Raith dominated the first half. We looked nervous,” said McIntyre of Friday’s contest.

“Especially when the first goal went in, you could see a wee bit of doubt coming in after losing heavily on Tuesday night.

“It’s amazing, the old saying, about goals changing games, because they gave us that belief.

“And I thought we played the conditions well in the second half, because it was hard to get out in the first half with the wind.”

“I know where we are in the table,” he added.

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre shouts instructions from the sidelines.
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

“For us, we can only affect what we can control, which is to win our game and we’ve done that.

Wins give you belief and we needed a win because we’re running out of games.

“This could be a vital three points to kick start us. But it’s only one game.

“We’ve got 10 cup finals coming up and we’ll be approaching each of them in the same manner to try and stay in this league.”

