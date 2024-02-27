Charlie Reilly sounds Arbroath battle cry as confident loan star keeps faith in Dundee dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly sounds Arbroath battle cry as confident loan star keeps faith in Dundee dream

Reilly has signed up at Gayfield until the end of the season.

By Ewan Smith
Loan star Charlie Reilly in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Loan star Charlie Reilly in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Charlie Reilly rubbed shoulders with the country’s best last year after 35 goal contributions in 34 games saw him nominated for the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year award.

While he didn’t collect the award, the then Albion Rovers ace did earn a big summer move to Dundee.

Injury has curtailed Reilly’s attempts to become a Dark Blues regular, but he’s hoping a loan spell at Arbroath can fire him back into the spotlight.

Reilly was outstanding for the Lichties in their weekend draw with Inverness Caley Thistle, setting up Adam Mackinnon for his goal.

Charlie Reilly shields the ball from Inverness’ Dundee loanee Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS

And after experiencing a relegation scrap with Rovers last term, the youngster believes he can add much needed firepower to the Arbroath attack.

“I believe in myself,” said Reilly.

“I was League Two Player of the Year and was nominated for the whole of Scotland as Young Player of the Year.

“I couldn’t quite believe when I was told I had been nominated but it was a great experience for me and gave me a big lift.

“Now I want to kick on at Arbroath and we won’t be giving up until the season’s over. While there’s still a chance we’ll keep going.

Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.

“I hope to add something to the Arbroath attack. A big part of my game is goals and assists and I hope to show that.

“I wanted to come here and get a run of games. Our manager knows the Arbroath boss really well and we all felt this was the right move.

“I live just up the road in Dundee and I’ll get a chance to show what I can so here.

I want to go back to Dundee an make an impact but first I hope I can help Arbroath climb up the table.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee players dispute a penalty decision against Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee's penalty problem: Dark Blues have conceded 10 spot-kicks in the Premiership this season
Dundee star Luke McCowan takes on Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Luke McCowan insists Dundee must own their poor display in defeat at Hibs
Hibs grabbed a big win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from Hibs disappointment - including Trevor Carson, tickets and Luke…
Tony Docherty looks on at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hibs defeat as he refuses to criticise Trevor…
Hibs frontman Dylan Vente opens the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS
Hibs 2-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as off-colour Dark Blues taste defeat
Dundee FC player Luke McCowan with his bootbag under his arm and training kit on.
Luke McCowan: Dundee must capitalise on Hibs fans' restlessness
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee to be roared on by bumper support at Hibs as Dark Blues sell…
Ricki Lamie
Ricki Lamie to make Dundee stay permanent after penning pre-contract at Dens Park
Glen Kamara features as a trialist for Dundee in 2017. Image: SNS
Glen Kamara hails Dundee grounding as EPL promotion chaser reveals he still gets messages…
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.
Arbroath boost survival hopes with loan capture of Dundee attacker

Conversation