Charlie Reilly sounds Arbroath battle cry as confident loan star keeps faith in Dundee dream

Charlie Reilly rubbed shoulders with the country’s best last year after 35 goal contributions in 34 games saw him nominated for the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year award.

While he didn’t collect the award, the then Albion Rovers ace did earn a big summer move to Dundee.

Injury has curtailed Reilly’s attempts to become a Dark Blues regular, but he’s hoping a loan spell at Arbroath can fire him back into the spotlight.

Reilly was outstanding for the Lichties in their weekend draw with Inverness Caley Thistle, setting up Adam Mackinnon for his goal.

And after experiencing a relegation scrap with Rovers last term, the youngster believes he can add much needed firepower to the Arbroath attack.

“I believe in myself,” said Reilly.

“I was League Two Player of the Year and was nominated for the whole of Scotland as Young Player of the Year.

“I couldn’t quite believe when I was told I had been nominated but it was a great experience for me and gave me a big lift.

“Now I want to kick on at Arbroath and we won’t be giving up until the season’s over. While there’s still a chance we’ll keep going.

“I hope to add something to the Arbroath attack. A big part of my game is goals and assists and I hope to show that.

“I wanted to come here and get a run of games. Our manager knows the Arbroath boss really well and we all felt this was the right move.

“I live just up the road in Dundee and I’ll get a chance to show what I can so here.

“I want to go back to Dundee an make an impact but first I hope I can help Arbroath climb up the table.”