Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash in Fife

A driver has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the A911 in Fife.

Emergency services attended the crash near Markinch just before 10pm on Monday.

Locals reported the road being blocked shortly after the smash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.40pm on Monday to a report of a three-car crash on the A911 near Markinch.

“Emergency services attended and one driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

