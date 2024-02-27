Fife Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash in Fife The crash happened on the A911 at Markinch. By Kieran Webster February 27 2024, 12:58pm February 27 2024, 12:58pm Share Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4906601/crash-a911-markinch-fife/ Copy Link Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Monday night. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A driver has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the A911 in Fife. Emergency services attended the crash near Markinch just before 10pm on Monday. Locals reported the road being blocked shortly after the smash. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.40pm on Monday to a report of a three-car crash on the A911 near Markinch. “Emergency services attended and one driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.” It comes after a woman was arrested following a late-night crash on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy at the weekend.