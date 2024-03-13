5 of the best Dundee flats for first time buyers

Despite recent house price and interest rate rises, Dundee is still a great place to be a first time buyer.

The city has a good stock of flats, from traditional Victorian tenements to more modern builds.

And prices are reasonable too, so with a modest deposit you can get a foot on the property ladder.

Here are five flats in Dundee that would be ideal for a first time buyer.

Rosebank Street

This top floor flat is in a modern block within easy walking distance of Dundee City Centre.

The spacious living room has a double corner window array with nice views over the city.

The modern kitchen has space for a table and chairs. There are two good sized bedrooms and a bath with a shower over.

You even get residents’ parking included.

38i Rosebank Street is on sale for offers over £90,000.

McLean Street

Located in the north of the city, this flat is within walking distance of Clatto Country Park and Templeton Woods.

The second floor flat has a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. There’s double glazing and electric central heating.

Rent out two of the bedrooms to lodgers and you could end up living for free, or even making a profit.

2/L, 44 McLean Street is on sale for offer over £80,000.

Blackness Road

The West End is arguably Dundee’s most desirable area. Its great range of pubs, restaurants, shops and green spaces draw people from all over the city.

You might think that puts it out of reach of first time buyers but that’s not the case. This one bedroom second floor flat is on Blackness Road. Balgay Park is just round the corner and Perth Road is a short walk away.

There’s a spacious lounge with cornicing, a modern kitchen, bathroom and double bedroom.

252E Blackness Road is on sale for offers over £88,000.

Strathmartine Road

Running from the Hilltown across the Kingsway and to the northern edge of the city, Strathmartine Road is the backbone of Dundee.

This flat is in the popular Coldside area. On the second floor, it has a spacious lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Double glazing and gas central heating make it cheap to run.

2/R, 192 Strathmartine Road is on sale for offers over £60,000.

Kerrsview Terrace

With easy access to the Kingsway, this two bedroom flat on Kerrsview Terrace has great transport links.

It benefits from external insulation, which reduces heating costs noticeably. Double glazing and gas central heating also contribute to low running costs.

It has been updated by its current owner, with new floorcoverings and a modern kitchen and bathroom.

A triple window array makes the living room a bright space. There’s a private front garden and a communal rear garden with a private area.

25A Kerrsview Terrace is on sale for a fixed price of £90,000.