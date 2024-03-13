5 of the best Dundee flats for first time buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best Dundee flats for first time buyers

Getting a foot on the property ladder doesn't need to cost the earth. We've found some great Dundee flats at an affordable price point.

Dundee is a good place to be a first time buyer. Image: TSPC.
Dundee is a good place to be a first time buyer. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

Despite recent house price and interest rate rises, Dundee is still a great place to be a first time buyer.

The city has a good stock of flats, from traditional Victorian tenements to more modern builds.

And prices are reasonable too, so with a modest deposit you can get a foot on the property ladder.

Here are five flats in Dundee that would be ideal for a first time buyer.

Rosebank Street

This flat is in a modern block near Dundee City Centre. Image: TSPC.

This top floor flat is in a modern block within easy walking distance of Dundee City Centre.

The spacious living room has a double corner window array with nice views over the city.

The living room has a pleasant outlook. Image: TSPC.

The modern kitchen has space for a table and chairs. There are two good sized bedrooms and a bath with a shower over.

You even get residents’ parking included.

38i Rosebank Street is on sale for offers over £90,000.

McLean Street

With three bedrooms this flat is good value. Image: TSPC.

Located in the north of the city, this flat is within walking distance of Clatto Country Park and Templeton Woods.

The second floor flat has a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. There’s double glazing and electric central heating.

Rent out two of the bedrooms to lodgers and you could end up living for free, or even making a profit.

2/L, 44 McLean Street is on sale for offer over £80,000.

Blackness Road

This flat is in Dundee’s desirable West End. Image: TSPC.

The West End is arguably Dundee’s most desirable area. Its great range of pubs, restaurants, shops and green spaces draw people from all over the city.

You might think that puts it out of reach of first time buyers but that’s not the case. This one bedroom second floor flat is on Blackness Road. Balgay Park is just round the corner and Perth Road is a short walk away.

There’s a spacious lounge with cornicing, a modern kitchen, bathroom and double bedroom.

252E Blackness Road is on sale for offers over £88,000.

Strathmartine Road

This flat is one of the most affordable for first time buyers. Image: TSPC.

Running from the Hilltown across the Kingsway and to the northern edge of the city, Strathmartine Road is the backbone of Dundee.

This flat is in the popular Coldside area. On the second floor, it has a spacious lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Double glazing and gas central heating make it cheap to run.

2/R, 192 Strathmartine Road is on sale for offers over £60,000.

Kerrsview Terrace

External insulation makes this a cheap flat to heat. Image: TSPC.

With easy access to the Kingsway, this two bedroom flat on Kerrsview Terrace has great transport links.

It benefits from external insulation, which reduces heating costs noticeably. Double glazing and gas central heating also contribute to low running costs.

The flat is freshly decorated. Image: TSPC.

It has been updated by its current owner, with new floorcoverings and a modern kitchen and bathroom.

A triple window array makes the living room a bright space. There’s a private front garden and a communal rear garden with a private area.

25A Kerrsview Terrace is on sale for a fixed price of £90,000.

Conversation