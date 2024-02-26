Ian Murray spells out Raith Rovers challenge as he urges side to keep pace with Dundee United in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray spells out Raith Rovers challenge as he urges side to keep pace with Dundee United in title race

The Stark's Park outfit face another test of their promotion credentials against Morton.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stretches out his left arm in the direction of the fans.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray has challenged Raith Rovers to keep on the shoulder of Dundee United right down to the home straight in a remarkable Championship title race.

After boosting their hopes of promotion with a stirring 2-1 triumph over United at Stark’s Park, the Kirkcaldy men backed that up with another win against Ayr United on Saturday.

The three points were required to stay just a point adrift of the league leaders, who themselves picked up a victory over Queen’s Park.

Raith now face another test of their championship credentials when they host Morton on Tuesday night.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin stand on the touchline.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

And Murray, who acknowledges United are ‘still favourites’, has urged his side to keep chipping away at a battle he hopes they can stay in right to the end.

He said: “It’s a really, really tough week. If could get out of this week with nine points, it would be an incredible return.

“It’s going to be hard with the Tuesday and Friday [against Arbroath] games, and obviously the games are hard anyway.

We’ve given ourselves a chance, that’s it. We’re a point behind with 12 games to go.

‘Give ourselves a chance’

“I said with 25 to go, ‘we’re still in it’ and we said with 20 to go, ‘we’re still in it’.

“With 12 to go, we’re still in it. Can we get down to six or seven or five games to go and still be in it?

“Then, we would give ourselves a chance.”

Raith were not expected to be in with a shout of the title this season.

They started the campaign hopeful of earning the play-off place that eluded them last term.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown drives his shot towards goal against Dundee United as Craig Sibbald tries to block.
Scott Brown’s sensational strike to beat Dundee United has fired Raith Rovers right back into a title race. Image: SNS.

United, by contrast, were everyone’s favourites for top spot and there was even chat in some quarters of them going through the fixture list undefeated.

A play-off spot remains Rovers’ fallback aim and coming in as runners-up would still give them a chance of promotion.

And, despite the excitement of pushing United all the way, Murray remains level-headed in laying out his side’s ambitions for the last third of the season.

He added: “It’s about keeping boys on their toes, getting that bit between their teeth and keeping standards high.

“We need to make sure training is high-tempo and really competitive. We’re getting now towards the business end of the season, once we get to that last quarter.

‘United are still favourites’

“It’s going to take a huge effort to try to win the league. United are still favourites, there’s no doubt.

“I’m not going to lie, I would rather be in their position than ours, because it’s an extra point on the board.

“But, on the flip side, I’m pretty sure at this stage they thought they would be planning for the summer and going to the Premiership, and what they can do with players.

“Most of the league would have thought that.

“So, we’ve got ourselves into a great position.

Raith Rovers players celebrate after the victory over Dundee United.
Raith players celebrate after the victory over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“If we fall short then we need to make sure we secure a play-off position.

“And then try our absolute best to get as high as we can [in the league], because it makes a big difference.”

New signing Lee Ashcroft is a major doubt for the visit of Morton after having to be substituted just before the break against Ayr on Saturday with a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, the Raith board have slashed prices to just £10 and £5 for Tuesday night’s game.

A statement for supporters said: “With just 12 league matches left, your support is needed now more than ever.”

