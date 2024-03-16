Ian Murray insists no sense of frustration despite Raith Rovers missing chance to go above Dundee United at top of Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray insists no sense of frustration despite Raith Rovers missing chance to go above Dundee United at top of Championship

The Stark's Park side could not get the victory they needed as they were held to a goalless draw by Queen's Park.

By Iain Collin
Raith's Scott McGill looks to the sky in dejection at full-time after the goalless draw with Queen's Park.
Raith's Scott McGill looks dejected at full-time after the goalless draw with Queen's Park. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Ian Murray insists he is happy with ‘the week’s work’, despite Raith Rovers missing the chance to climb to the summit of the Championship.

After Dundee United’s surprise defeat to Dunfermline on Friday night, the Stark’s Park side knew they would have gone top of the table with a victory at Hampden.

But they were held to a goalless stalemate by Queen’s Park and instead remain behind the Tangerines on goal difference.

Murray, however, is adamant there was no sense of irritation at full-time after seeing his side take a point following victories over Dunfermline and Partick Thistle in the space of a week.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps the visiting supporters at full-time at Hampden.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps the visiting supporters at full-time at Hampden. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

He said: “There’s no frustration. I’m really happy with the week’s work.

“We’ve pegged back four points on Dundee United this week.

“We stood last week after a great derby and the lead was four points. Now we stand at the end of the week, with two away games in there and three clean sheets.

“We would have loved to have won the game, of course we would. But this is hard, it’s a difficult place and Queen’s are a good side.

“I thought we deserved to win the game overall but, hey-ho, that’s football.

Murray: ‘A long way to go’

“But I’ve got no complaints with the week’s work and the work-rate of the players. On another day we win that game.

Murray added: “Honestly, even if we had been two points ahead, there’s so much football still to be played.

“There’s a long, long way to go and there’s going to be more games like this for Dundee United and ourselves this season, I’m pretty sure of that.

“So, to be where we are is fantastic.

“That’s clean sheets from four out of the last five games and our defence has been criticised at times.

Sam Stanton slumps over with his hands on his knees after Raith Rovers' failure to beat Queen's Park.
Sam Stanton came close for Raith Rovers in the closing stages. Image:  Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

“We’ve done brilliant, the whole team. The work-rate is through the roof at the moment and we don’t look like we’re flagging.

“So, I’m really, really happy.”

Raith came close to clinching another late victory but were denied by two fantastic saves from Calum Ferrie.

The Queen’s Park keeper kept out goal-bound efforts from Scott McGill and Sam Stanton as time ticked away.

Murray commented: “The keeper made two really good saves. He’s a good goalie, I’ve watched him a lot and he’s improved every year.

Murray: ‘Raith were team in the ascendancy’

“It was an audacious effort from Sam, that’s for sure, and if it goes in then great.

“But it was a great, great save.

“I thought in the second-half in particular we were the team in the ascendancy and looking to try to win it.

“Overall, though, the boys gave everything and I’ve got no complaints at all.”

The one criticism Murray did have was with referee Kevin Clancy’s failure to award his side a penalty early in the second-half.

Scott McGill shoots at goal as Raith Rovers hunt a late winner against Queen's Park.
Substitute Scott McGill thought he had found a winner late on for Raith Rovers. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Zak Rudden attempted to seize on a looping loose ball that eventually bounced inside the home box, where he appeared to be hauled down.

But Clancy then blew for a foul by Rudden.

Murray said: “I thought Zak’s was a penalty. The referee has blown for a foul against Zak, which was very, very harsh.

“It was a penalty all day long, but we didn’t get it.

“I’m really disappointed with that decision, but that’s football. It would have changed the game, that’s for sure.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Queen's Park 0-0 Raith Rovers: Star man, player ratings and match report as Stark's…
Celtic's Kyogo breaks the deadlock.
Celtic 3-1 St Johnstone: Match report and players ratings as Saints are well beaten…
Kerr Smith has picked up a hamstring injury.
St Johnstone defensive options shrinking after double injury blow
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan (left) and Owen Beck (right). Images: SNS
Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan injury timeline and Owen Beck fitness hope for Dundee…
Michael McKenna.
Arbroath star identifies key to 'Great Escape' for relegation-threatened Lichties
James McPake and Dunfermline goal hero Matty Todd. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: James McPake hails Dunfermline display after dominant win over Dundee United
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time
Jim Goodwin: We let Dundee United fans down at Dunfermline
9
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon hits back at Tony Docherty over 'almost life-endangering' claim as St Johnstone…
3
Kane Ritchie-Hosler wheels away in celebration for Dunfermline
Dunfermline 3-1 Dundee United: Kane Ritchie-Hosler tears Tangerines apart as Raith Rovers are handed…
Tony Docherty.
JIM SPENCE: Tony Docherty is hot property - Dundee MUST tie boss to new…