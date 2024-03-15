Kevin Dabrowski insists Raith Rovers can put pressure on Dundee United as he looks back on THAT derby save

Kevin Dabrowski is convinced Raith Rovers can crank up the pressure on Dundee United in the Championship title race – if they have fun and relish the chase.

The Stark’s Park outfit hauled themselves to within just a point of the Tangerines ahead of the league leaders’ clash with Dunfermline on Friday night.

Back-to-back victories over Dunfermline in a historic fifth straight Fife derby triumph and then against Partick Thistle on Tuesday have highlighted Raith’s character.

The potentially pivotal period followed swiftly on from the bitter disappointment of their shock 3-2 defeat against Arbroath.

And Dabrowski, who is delighted with consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time this season, believes the Kirkcaldy side need to ‘enjoy the ride’ as the campaign reaches an exciting finale.

After following up a 2-0 win against Dunfermline with a battling 1-0 success against Partick, the goalkeeper said: “When you play the derby games, they take care of themselves.

“But then you’re asked to play again on the Tuesday away from home, especially on the Partick pitch, which wasn’t the greatest.

“So, to manage to leave that stadium with three points was very important.

“It was crucial after the derby to get another win and get to just one point behind Dundee United, which helped to put pressure on them before they played Dunfermline.

‘Something exceptional’

“Everyone expects them to win the league, but we just want to win as many games as we can and to put that pressure on them.

“And let’s see if that hits them badly and we can make something exceptional at the end of the season.”

Ahead of the trip to Hampden to face Queen’s Park, 25-year-old added: “The position we have put ourselves in is incredible. We just want to enjoy the ride and perform the best we can and enjoy our football during the next eight games.

“And then we will try to win as many of them as possible.

“But the most important thing is to enjoy ourselves, because we’ve been working hard and we’ve put ourselves in this position.

“It’s a really good feeling to have something positive to fight for and play for at the end of the season, because not every team has this luxury.

“So, we will definitely give it a really good go.

“Now, having the game at Hampden is something to enjoy as well, playing at such a beautiful stadium and on a beautiful pitch.

“We’re definitely looking forward to this game.”

Dabrowski: ‘Definitely one of the best’

Dabrowski was at fault during Arbroath’s fightback a fortnight ago. But he redeemed himself with what he reckons was one of the best saves of his career against Dunfermline.

With Ewan Otoo hammering a shot on target from inside the box, the Pole flung himself to his left and got a strong enough hand on the rasping effort to deflect it over the bar.

With the game finely balanced at 1-0, it was a key moment early in the second-half of a tight encounter.

Dabrowski commented: “My save against Dunfermline was definitely one of the best I’ve made this season – even from my entire career.

🧤 Is this save of the season? Kevin Dabrowski with a match-winning save at 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Sx7imI4lAW — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) March 10, 2024

“Just because of the size of the game, a big derby, and playing for the fifth victory in a row against our rivals, which had never been done before in the history of the club.

“And we were winning only 1-0 at the time. So, to manage to pull off this kind of save was something special.

“I loved everything about it – the moment, the timing, and the way the save was executed.

“It was one of the hardest shots I think I’ve faced in my life. The boy Otoo rocketed the ball with one of the cleanest strikes I’ve seen.

“So, somehow to manage to react so quickly and to tip it over the bar was a great feeling, and very important for me and for the club.”