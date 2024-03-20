Dundee injuries mount as Tony Docherty reveals frontman was set to miss Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee injuries mount as Tony Docherty reveals frontman was set to miss Rangers clash

The Dens boss says the injury list is the biggest in his time at the club.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty hopes the international break can ease his injuries worries after revealing the absentee list had grown ahead of the weekend Rangers clash.

The two sides were due to face off on Sunday lunchtime only for a waterlogged pitch to see the game postponed.

That leaves the Dark Blues four matches still to play before the Premiership splits.

They sit two points behind Hibs in the race for a top-six finish.

And Docherty is hoping by the time they face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park next weekend, he’ll have more options to choose from.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck is one of Dundee’s key injuries and has returned to Liverpool for treatment. Image: Shutterstock

The Dark Blues were missing seven players for the win over Aberdeen last midweek.

Owen Beck, Trevor Carson, Zach Robinson, Josh Mulligan, Jordan McGhee, Diego Pineda and Ryan Howley were all absent.

Players coming back

And the Dens boss says his front pairing for that Dons win were also struggling for the Rangers clash.

Main has injured his hamstring and will be out for the next three to four weeks.

However, Docherty does expect to welcome back Robinson, McGhee, Pineda and Howley before they face St Johnstone.

He said: “We had a lot of injuries on top of Beck and Josh Mulligan, who is also out for a few weeks.

“Curtis Main wasn’t in the line-up, Scott Tiffoney is carrying a knock and Trevor Carson is too.

“We already have Jordan McGhee, Zach Robinson, Diego Pineda out so it’s the biggest injury list I’ve had since I came here.

Curtis Main was set to miss the Rangers match. Image: SNS

“Hopefully the international break gives us a chance to work on them and get some of them back for the St Johnstone game.

“So as much as you want games coming thick and fast when you are in good form, this is an opportunity to freshen it up.

“We have four massive games before the split now so we will need everyone who is available.

“I keep saying that it’s just about accumulating points and game-by-game, get enough points to make sure we are staying in the league.

“So all my focus is on the St Johnstone game now.”

International break plans

Part of that is keeping the players who are fit match sharp.

With the Rangers game called off and an international break, it will be two-and-a-half weeks without a game by the time the Saints fixture comes around.

Dundee travel to St Johnstone next weekend. Image: SNS

And Docherty has moved to counter that.

He added: “We have a bounce game against Hearts at Tynecastle this midweek because I don’t want the lads to have too much between their games.

“We want to be in the best shape for the St Johnstone game, get as many back from injury as we can and get minutes into others.

“We need the players to be game-ready for when the league starts again.

“After the Hearts game they will get a little bit of time off.”

Meanwhile, Josh Mulligan’s withdrawal from the Scotland U/21 squad has been confirmed after he was ruled out for around a month with a hamstring injury.

More from Dundee FC

Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Owen Beck injury blow is massive for Dundee - but they do…
Josh Mulligan, left, and Kai Fotheringham. Images:
Dundee and Dundee United duo drop out of Scotland U/21 squad
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's Dens Park debacle reflects poorly on club but Rangers statement doesn't…
Dundee loan star Owen Beck. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt major Owen Beck injury blow as loan star heads back to Liverpool
Staff work on the Dens Park pitch before the Dundee-Rangers game was called off. Image: SNS
SPFL launch investigation into Dundee v Rangers postponement
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
Hearing date for Dundee stadium application revealed as process moves into next phase
Muddy Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's embarrassing pitch problem risks undermining huge strides made
8
Paul Watson: Montrose's long-serving, title-winning hero. Images: SNS
Montrose hero Paul Watson relives journey from brink of Highland League to edge of…
Panini stickers showing Dundee FC strikers Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright
Are Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright Dundee FC's greatest strike partnership?
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
'Should start deducting us points' - Dundee fans react to Rangers call-off
8

Conversation