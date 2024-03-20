Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close

Greggs stores in Tayside and Fife have been hit by a tills problem with some forced to close.

Branches including Broughty Ferry have been unable to open on Wednesday morning due to the national IT glitch.

A sign put up on the doors of the takeaway said: “Apologies, due to a national outage our systems are not working at the moment.

“Therefore, we cannot open the store until the problem is resolved.

“We’re trying our best at the moment to get back up and running.

Greggs ‘working to resolve tills issue as soon as possible’

“Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Locals have been told they can still order through click-and-collect apps such as Just Eat and Uber.

The Greggs on Murraygate in Dundee city centre is open but taking cash only.

The Overgate branch appeared unaffected.

It has not been confirmed whether other stores have been forced to shut as a result of the problem, but Greggs says the issue is affecting branches across the country.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Customers in other parts of the UK have also reported shops being shut.