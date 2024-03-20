Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close

Signs have been put up on some outlets telling customers they can only use apps or cash.

By Bryan Copland
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson

Greggs stores in Tayside and Fife have been hit by a tills problem with some forced to close.

Branches including Broughty Ferry have been unable to open on Wednesday morning due to the national IT glitch.

A sign put up on the doors of the takeaway said: “Apologies, due to a national outage our systems are not working at the moment.

“Therefore, we cannot open the store until the problem is resolved.

“We’re trying our best at the moment to get back up and running.

Greggs ‘working to resolve tills issue as soon as possible’

“Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Locals have been told they can still order through click-and-collect apps such as Just Eat and Uber.

The Greggs on Murraygate in Dundee city centre is open but taking cash only.

The Overgate branch appeared unaffected.

It has not been confirmed whether other stores have been forced to shut as a result of the problem, but Greggs says the issue is affecting branches across the country.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Customers in other parts of the UK have also reported shops being shut.

Conversation