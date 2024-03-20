Dundee Police cordon off Dundee flats as fire crews called to scene Emergency services have been at the incident near Ninewells Hospital since the early hours. By Ellidh Aitken March 20 2024, 8:54am March 20 2024, 8:54am Share Police cordon off Dundee flats as fire crews called to scene Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4926322/thurso-crescent-dundee-police-flats/ Copy Link Police have cordoned off the flats on Thurso Crescent. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Police have cordoned off a block of flats in Dundee with fire crews also at the scene. Emergency services have been at the incident on Thurso Crescent in Menzieshill, near Ninewells Hospital, since early on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the flats just before 1am. Firefighters are on standby. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Police have put tape around the block with several emergency services vehicles parked up nearby. The nature of the incident has not been confirmed. One worker at the hospital said: “I am a bit shocked. Police and firefighters at the scene. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson “I got a call from a colleague at Ninewells and they said there was something going on in the street. “We have issues with some neighbours here but it’s generally a quiet street.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. More to follow