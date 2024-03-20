Police cordon off Dundee flats as fire crews called to scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police cordon off Dundee flats as fire crews called to scene

Emergency services have been at the incident near Ninewells Hospital since the early hours.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police have cordoned off the flats on Thurso Crescent. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police have cordoned off the flats on Thurso Crescent. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Police have cordoned off a block of flats in Dundee with fire crews also at the scene.

Emergency services have been at the incident on Thurso Crescent in Menzieshill, near Ninewells Hospital, since early on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the flats just before 1am.

Firefighters are on standby. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Police have put tape around the block with several emergency services vehicles parked up nearby.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

 

One worker at the hospital said: “I am a bit shocked.

Police and firefighters at the scene. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“I got a call from a colleague at Ninewells and they said there was something going on in the street.

“We have issues with some neighbours here but it’s generally a quiet street.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow

