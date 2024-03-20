Police cordon off Dundee flats as fire crews called to scene

Police have cordoned off a block of flats in Dundee with fire crews also at the scene.

Emergency services have been at the incident on Thurso Crescent in Menzieshill, near Ninewells Hospital, since early on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the flats just before 1am.

Police have put tape around the block with several emergency services vehicles parked up nearby.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

One worker at the hospital said: “I am a bit shocked.

“I got a call from a colleague at Ninewells and they said there was something going on in the street.

“We have issues with some neighbours here but it’s generally a quiet street.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow