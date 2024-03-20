DHL delivery driver admits reversing van into woman, 91, in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DHL delivery driver admits reversing van into woman, 91, in Perth city centre

Pensioner Margaret Jenkins was left with multiple facial injuries and lost two teeth in the accident on St John's Place in October 2022.

By Jamie Buchan
Dale Ritchie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A DHL delivery driver reversed his van into a 91-year-old woman in Perth city centre, causing her to fall face-first onto the street.

Pensioner Margaret Jenkins was left with multiple facial injuries and lost two teeth in the collision on St John’s Place in October 2022.

Dale Ritchie appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted a charge of driving his white Mercedes Benz Sprinter van carelessly.

The father-of-five avoided a road ban after he was praised for his quick response in the moments following the collision.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to an allegation he had been driving with a small amount of cannabinoid in his system.

OAP was in blind spot

Ms Jenkins had been walking to a café in St John’s Place at about 10.30am on October 11 2022, prosecutor Stephanie Hendry told the court.

“She walked along the nearside of the accused’s unattended delivery van and then went directly behind it,” she said.

The collision happened at the St John’s Place and Kirkgate junction.

Ms Hendry said: “At this time, the accused returned to the vehicle with the intention of reversing east before turning onto Kirkgate.

“He began reversing, meaning both the vehicle and the complainer were now travelling in the same direction.

“Ms Jenkins was in the accused’s blind spot.”

The fiscal depute said: “She was struck on the back of her legs by the vehicle’s rear steps.

“She fell forwards onto the road surface and she struck her face on the ground.

“The complainer did not anticipate a collision and she therefore made no attempt to brace for a fall.”

Dale Ritchie leaving Perth Sheriff Court, having admitted reversing his van into a pedestrian.

Ms Hendry added: “She had an obvious facial injury and was bleeding.

“To the credit of the accused, his vehicle came to a stop immediately and he jumped out to attend to the complainer.

“The complainer later spoke of him apologising profusely.”

The court heard Ms Jenkins was taken to Ninewells Hospital for an x-ray.

She required stitches to her chin and lips.

Ms Hendry said: “Her glasses had to be fixed at the opticians and she had to attend at the dentist, having lost two crown teeth.

“A few of her other teeth were loose.”

Low-speed impact

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said CCTV of the incident showed his client was at Ms Jenkins’ side, using his mobile to call for an ambulance, just seconds after the collision.

“He was looking in his mirrors before moving off.

“Unfortunately, the complainer was in his blind spot and could not be seen.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard Ritchie was no longer a delivery driver and had since started work as a machine operator.

Sheriff William Wood told Ritchie: “I have to consider the manner of your driving and your actions post-incident which, to your credit, you acted very quickly.

“In the circumstances, I am content that there is no requirement to disqualify you.

“It does seem that you could not have been travelling very fast when you hit Ms Jenkins and perhaps you should have known to check before you set off.”

Ritchie, of Manse Crescent in Stanley, was fined £540.

He had six points added to his licence.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

