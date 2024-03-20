DHL delivery driver admits reversing van into woman, 91, in Perth city centre

A DHL delivery driver reversed his van into a 91-year-old woman in Perth city centre, causing her to fall face-first onto the street.

Pensioner Margaret Jenkins was left with multiple facial injuries and lost two teeth in the collision on St John’s Place in October 2022.

Dale Ritchie appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted a charge of driving his white Mercedes Benz Sprinter van carelessly.

The father-of-five avoided a road ban after he was praised for his quick response in the moments following the collision.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to an allegation he had been driving with a small amount of cannabinoid in his system.

OAP was in blind spot

Ms Jenkins had been walking to a café in St John’s Place at about 10.30am on October 11 2022, prosecutor Stephanie Hendry told the court.

“She walked along the nearside of the accused’s unattended delivery van and then went directly behind it,” she said.

Ms Hendry said: “At this time, the accused returned to the vehicle with the intention of reversing east before turning onto Kirkgate.

“He began reversing, meaning both the vehicle and the complainer were now travelling in the same direction.

“Ms Jenkins was in the accused’s blind spot.”

The fiscal depute said: “She was struck on the back of her legs by the vehicle’s rear steps.

“She fell forwards onto the road surface and she struck her face on the ground.

“The complainer did not anticipate a collision and she therefore made no attempt to brace for a fall.”

Ms Hendry added: “She had an obvious facial injury and was bleeding.

“To the credit of the accused, his vehicle came to a stop immediately and he jumped out to attend to the complainer.

“The complainer later spoke of him apologising profusely.”

The court heard Ms Jenkins was taken to Ninewells Hospital for an x-ray.

She required stitches to her chin and lips.

Ms Hendry said: “Her glasses had to be fixed at the opticians and she had to attend at the dentist, having lost two crown teeth.

“A few of her other teeth were loose.”

Low-speed impact

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said CCTV of the incident showed his client was at Ms Jenkins’ side, using his mobile to call for an ambulance, just seconds after the collision.

“He was looking in his mirrors before moving off.

“Unfortunately, the complainer was in his blind spot and could not be seen.”

The court heard Ritchie was no longer a delivery driver and had since started work as a machine operator.

Sheriff William Wood told Ritchie: “I have to consider the manner of your driving and your actions post-incident which, to your credit, you acted very quickly.

“In the circumstances, I am content that there is no requirement to disqualify you.

“It does seem that you could not have been travelling very fast when you hit Ms Jenkins and perhaps you should have known to check before you set off.”

Ritchie, of Manse Crescent in Stanley, was fined £540.

He had six points added to his licence.

