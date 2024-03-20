Road Test: New BMW iX2 a sleek yet practical electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: New BMW iX2 a sleek yet practical electric SUV

The new version of BMW's baby coupe/SUV is tested here in fully electric guise.

The BMW iX2 is a fully electric SUV. Image: BMW.
By Jack McKeown

BMW’s iX2 is a new and fully electric version of the company’s X2 compact SUV/coupe.

It sits on the same platform as the X1 and its electric counterpart the iX1. Unlike the iX1, which has a similar SUV shape to the bigger X3 and X5, the iX2 has a sleek coupe-like roofline that will get you noticed on the road.

The electric version comes with a 66.5kWh battery and is available with either a single motor providing rear-wheel drive or in twin-motor, four-wheel drive guise.

Taking the BMW iX2 on tour. Image: Jack McKeown.

Range for the rear-wheel drive version is 283 miles, while the more powerful twin-motor version can manage 267 miles on a full battery.

Those figures aren’t class leading but they should be enough for most people. On an hour long drive my twin-motor version covered four miles for every kilowatt hour of battery, which is an economical figure for an EV.

Charging

The iX2 can charge at up to 130kW at which level it takes under half an hour to jump from 10-80%. Again, those figures are decent but don’t put the iX2 at the head of its class.

The two-wheel drive iX2 eDrive20 M Sport (to give it its full title) costs £51,615. Meanwhile, the iX2 xDrive30 M Sport costs £57,445.

The BMW iX2 is a smart looking electric SUV. Image: BMW.

All models come with LED lights, a curved widescreen display with BMW’s latest operating system, alcantara and faux leather seats with front seat heating, parking assistant and adaptive suspension.

I travelled to the Cotswolds where I was one of the first UK journalists to drive the iX2. My route took me through a mix of rolling countryside and charming little villages.

The iX2 handles well for an EV. Image: BMW.

With a 0-62mph time of 5.6 seconds the iX2 is very rapid. Power delivery is instantaneous and makes the car feel even quicker than those numbers suggest.

Ride and handling

The heavier weight of electric cars means they don’t tend to handle very well but the iX2 is something of an exception. Its relatively modest battery size means overall weight is kept in check. That, coupled with sharp and accurate steering and good levels of grip means you can turn into bends with a lot of confidence.

Ride quality is firmer than most rivals but I didn’t find it too harsh. Inside, there’s a smart looking cabin that’s well laid out.

The cabin is well laid out and easy to use. Image: BMW.

You can choose from a range of drive modes that prioritise range, comfort or power, and there are a couple of ‘mood’ modes that adjust the lighting and put some fancy artwork on the screen. It’s all very nice.

Sadly BMW has ditched its excellent iDrive rotary control system in this model. Instead you have to use a touchscreen to change the temperature, adjust the fans or switch radio station. BMW reckons most iX buyers will use its voice control system anyway.

The iX2 has a sleek shape that’s part SUV, part coupe. Image: BMW.

I gave this a shot. To begin with my Scottish accent was incomprehensible to the computer, but after doing away with my glottal stops and slowing my diction I was soon adjusting the temperature and merrily switching my heated seats on and off without moving a finger.

Practicality

There’s room for four adults in the iX2, with enough head and legroom in the back for people up to six feet tall.

Despite the sloping roofline, boot space is generous. In fact, its 525 litres make it more roomy than the boot in the X1.

There’s a 525 litre boot. Image: BMW.

The latter car’s boxier shape will make it feel more practical in real-world use, however.

I had a good time in the iX2. Performance and handling are both very good and it’s more practical than I thought it would be.

Enthusiastic drivers won’t be disappointed with the BMW iX2. Image: BMW.

Unless you really need the performance, the two-wheel drive version is the one to go for. It takes three seconds longer to get to 60mph but it has 20 miles more range and costs £6,000 less.

 

Facts:

Price: £65,469

0-62mph: 5.6 seconds

Top speed: 111mph

Range: 267 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

