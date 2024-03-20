Road Test: New BMW iX2 a sleek yet practical electric SUV

BMW’s iX2 is a new and fully electric version of the company’s X2 compact SUV/coupe.

It sits on the same platform as the X1 and its electric counterpart the iX1. Unlike the iX1, which has a similar SUV shape to the bigger X3 and X5, the iX2 has a sleek coupe-like roofline that will get you noticed on the road.

The electric version comes with a 66.5kWh battery and is available with either a single motor providing rear-wheel drive or in twin-motor, four-wheel drive guise.

Range for the rear-wheel drive version is 283 miles, while the more powerful twin-motor version can manage 267 miles on a full battery.

Those figures aren’t class leading but they should be enough for most people. On an hour long drive my twin-motor version covered four miles for every kilowatt hour of battery, which is an economical figure for an EV.

Charging

The iX2 can charge at up to 130kW at which level it takes under half an hour to jump from 10-80%. Again, those figures are decent but don’t put the iX2 at the head of its class.

The two-wheel drive iX2 eDrive20 M Sport (to give it its full title) costs £51,615. Meanwhile, the iX2 xDrive30 M Sport costs £57,445.

All models come with LED lights, a curved widescreen display with BMW’s latest operating system, alcantara and faux leather seats with front seat heating, parking assistant and adaptive suspension.

I travelled to the Cotswolds where I was one of the first UK journalists to drive the iX2. My route took me through a mix of rolling countryside and charming little villages.

With a 0-62mph time of 5.6 seconds the iX2 is very rapid. Power delivery is instantaneous and makes the car feel even quicker than those numbers suggest.

Ride and handling

The heavier weight of electric cars means they don’t tend to handle very well but the iX2 is something of an exception. Its relatively modest battery size means overall weight is kept in check. That, coupled with sharp and accurate steering and good levels of grip means you can turn into bends with a lot of confidence.

Ride quality is firmer than most rivals but I didn’t find it too harsh. Inside, there’s a smart looking cabin that’s well laid out.

You can choose from a range of drive modes that prioritise range, comfort or power, and there are a couple of ‘mood’ modes that adjust the lighting and put some fancy artwork on the screen. It’s all very nice.

Sadly BMW has ditched its excellent iDrive rotary control system in this model. Instead you have to use a touchscreen to change the temperature, adjust the fans or switch radio station. BMW reckons most iX buyers will use its voice control system anyway.

I gave this a shot. To begin with my Scottish accent was incomprehensible to the computer, but after doing away with my glottal stops and slowing my diction I was soon adjusting the temperature and merrily switching my heated seats on and off without moving a finger.

Practicality

There’s room for four adults in the iX2, with enough head and legroom in the back for people up to six feet tall.

Despite the sloping roofline, boot space is generous. In fact, its 525 litres make it more roomy than the boot in the X1.

The latter car’s boxier shape will make it feel more practical in real-world use, however.

I had a good time in the iX2. Performance and handling are both very good and it’s more practical than I thought it would be.

Unless you really need the performance, the two-wheel drive version is the one to go for. It takes three seconds longer to get to 60mph but it has 20 miles more range and costs £6,000 less.

Facts:

Price: £65,469

0-62mph: 5.6 seconds

Top speed: 111mph

Range: 267 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km