Huge £1.25m Stirlingshire estate comes with its own island

A 40-acre Stirlingshire estate that comes with its own island has been put back on the market.

Blairhullichan, on the shores of Loch Ard – four miles west of Aberfoyle – initially went up for sale last year for £1.25 million.

It has now been put back on the market after a previous sale fell through.

The estate, which dates from the 1600s, comes with Eilean Gorm Island.

It also boasts a BBQ house, stables, a boathouse and a separate annexe which could be transformed into a rental property.

Estate agent Cameron Ewer from Savills says it is “quite simply the most incredible lochside retreat I’ve ever seen”.

Split across two floors, the main accommodation features a large dining hall, living space with a view of the loch, a drawing room and six bedrooms.

A cosy kitchen sits to the rear with a pantry, a larder and a utility room to the side, while French doors lead out to a stone terrace and the garden.

The west wing of the house features two further bedrooms, a living space, a dining room and a further kitchen.

The versatile layout means this section of the home could be turned into a self-contained rental property or holiday let if permission is granted.

An external office sits off the courtyard in addition to the outbuildings.

Another standout feature of the estate is the stone-built barbecue house, complete with an indoor grill – a great place for entertaining guests.

Blairhullichan has 40 acres of land in total, including Eilean Gorm Island, vast garden grounds, paddocks, woodland and 870 meters of loch frontage.

The Stirlingshire estate is being marketed for sale by Savills for offers over £1,25m.

