Huge £1.25m Stirlingshire estate comes with its own island

The 40-acre plot on the shore of Loch Ard also boasts a BBQ house, stables, a boathouse and a separate annexe.

By Andrew Robson
Blairhullichan boasts stunning views over Loch Ard.
Blairhullichan boasts stunning views over Loch Ard. Image: Savills

A 40-acre Stirlingshire estate that comes with its own island has been put back on the market.

Blairhullichan, on the shores of Loch Ard – four miles west of Aberfoyle – initially went up for sale last year for £1.25 million.

It has now been put back on the market after a previous sale fell through.

The estate, which dates from the 1600s, comes with Eilean Gorm Island.

It also boasts a BBQ house, stables, a boathouse and a separate annexe which could be transformed into a rental property.

Estate agent Cameron Ewer from Savills says it is “quite simply the most incredible lochside retreat I’ve ever seen”.

Blairhullichan mansion in Stirlingshire for sale
Blairhullichan House. Image: Savills

Split across two floors, the main accommodation features a large dining hall, living space with a view of the loch, a drawing room and six bedrooms.

A cosy kitchen sits to the rear with a pantry, a larder and a utility room to the side, while French doors lead out to a stone terrace and the garden.

The west wing of the house features two further bedrooms, a living space, a dining room and a further kitchen.

The versatile layout means this section of the home could be turned into a self-contained rental property or holiday let if permission is granted.

The living room has stunning views over the grounds and Loch Ard.
The living room has stunning views over the grounds and Loch Ard. Image: Savills
The Stirlingshire home make the most of the picturesque surroundings
The home makes the most of the picturesque surroundings. Image: Savills
A dining room in the home. Image: Savills
A dining room in the home. Image: Savills
There are five reception rooms in total in the Stirlingshire home
There are five reception rooms in total. Image: Savills
French doors lead to the garden.
French doors lead to the garden. Image: Savills
There are several dining spaces in the home.
There are several dining spaces in the home. Image: Savills
The home may need some upgrading and modernisation
The home has lots of living space. Image: Savills
Blairhullichan Stirlingshire private island for sale
The mansion house retains plenty of period charm including internal stone walls. Image: Savills
There are eight bedrooms in total at Stirlingshire mansion
There are eight bedrooms in total. Image: Savills
Several bedrooms feature private bathrooms.
Several bedrooms feature private bathrooms. Image: Savills
One of the ensuite bathrooms in the home
One of the ensuite bathrooms in the home. Image: Savills
The spacious family bathroom on the first floor.
The spacious family bathroom on the first floor. Image: Savills

An external office sits off the courtyard in addition to the outbuildings.

Another standout feature of the estate is the stone-built barbecue house, complete with an indoor grill – a great place for entertaining guests.

Blairhullichan has 40 acres of land in total, including Eilean Gorm Island, vast garden grounds, paddocks, woodland and 870 meters of loch frontage.

The BBQ house at Blairhullichan & Eilean Gorm Island
The BBQ house. Image: Savills
The gravel enterance to the property
The gravel entrance to the property. Image: Savills
The lochside estate is four miles from Aberfoyle.
The lochside estate is four miles from Aberfoyle. Image: Savills
The home is set within the sunning surroundings of the Stirlingshire hills.
The home is set within the stunning surroundings of the Stirlingshire hills. Image: Savills
The home has a lovely courtyard.
The home has a lovely garden. Image: Savills
The estate features a range of outbuildings including barns, garages and storage units.
The estate features a range of outbuildings including barns, garages and storage units. Image: Savills
Buyers can row from the boathouse to the private island.
Buyers can row from the boathouse to the private island. Image: Savills
The remote estate with private island is nestled within the Stirlingshire hills.
The remote estate is nestled within the Stirlingshire hills. Image: Savills
Eilean Gorm Island in the middle of Loch Ard.
Eilean Gorm Island is in the middle of Loch Ard. Image: Savills
The Stirlingshire estate comes with 40-acres of land.
A map of the huge 40-acre plot. Image: Savills

The Stirlingshire estate is being marketed for sale by Savills for offers over £1,25m.

Among the other stunning properties for sale in the region is a home below Stirling Castle, which overlooks the historic King’s Knot, is for sale for offers over £755,00.

And in Perthshire, a remote home with an equestrian facility has hit the market in Amulree, between Aberfeldy and Dunkeld.

