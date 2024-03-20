Fife MSP’s husband to stand in Glenrothes seat after ‘sexy and Satanic’ election candidate ditched

The husband of Fife MSP Claire Baker has been selected to stand in Glenrothes at the general election in place of a candidate dumped for his “sexy and Satanic” novels.

Richard Baker will hope to make a comeback in the Glenrothes and Mid Fife constituency eight years after stepping down as a North East MSP at Holyrood.

The party has been in disarray trying to find someone to step into the vacancy.

The Courier revealed last year that Altany Craik, Fife Council’s finance chief, had been ditched.

‘Graphic descriptions’

He is also a fiction writer, but Labour aides were spooked by the adult content in some of his fantasy novels.

His profile on Amazon includes titles such as “Innocence Lost”, with readers praising the books and it’s protagonist, Father Andrew Steel.

One reviewer wrote: “This book has graphic descriptions of gore, mutilation, rape, and foul language. But getting past that, it is a worthwhile read.”

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh even got involved, telling The Courier: “Barbara Cartland‘s novels would be too sexy and satanic for Starmer’s Labour Party.”

One Labour source told us at the time: “It’s absolutely disgusting.

“They’re saying he’s not a suitable candidate because his books are too sexy and satanic.”

Mr Baker’s wife Claire is Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

He represented the North East region until 2016 then went to work with charity Age Scotland.

He previously challenged for the deputy party leader role in 2015.