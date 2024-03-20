Fife MSP’s husband to stand in Glenrothes seat after ‘sexy and Satanic’ election candidate ditched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife MSP’s husband to stand in Glenrothes seat after ‘sexy and Satanic’ election candidate ditched

Former North East politician Richard Baker is bidding for a comeback in the constituency which Altany Craik had initially been selected to contest.

By Andy Philip
Richard Baker will hope to make a comeback to Holyrood.
Richard Baker will hope to make a comeback to Holyrood.

The husband of Fife MSP Claire Baker has been selected to stand in Glenrothes at the general election in place of a candidate dumped for his “sexy and Satanic” novels.

Richard Baker will hope to make a comeback in the Glenrothes and Mid Fife constituency eight years after stepping down as a North East MSP at Holyrood.

The party has been in disarray trying to find someone to step into the vacancy.

The Courier revealed last year that Altany Craik, Fife Council’s finance chief, had been ditched.

‘Graphic descriptions’

He is also a fiction writer, but Labour aides were spooked by the adult content in some of his fantasy novels.

His profile on Amazon includes titles such as “Innocence Lost”, with readers praising the books and it’s protagonist, Father Andrew Steel.

One reviewer wrote: “This book has graphic descriptions of gore, mutilation, rape, and foul language. But getting past that, it is a worthwhile read.”

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh even got involved, telling The Courier: “Barbara Cartland‘s novels would be too sexy and satanic for Starmer’s Labour Party.”

One Labour source told us at the time: “It’s absolutely disgusting.

“They’re saying he’s not a suitable candidate because his books are too sexy and satanic.”

Mr Baker’s wife Claire is Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

He represented the North East region until 2016 then went to work with charity Age Scotland.

He previously challenged for the deputy party leader role in 2015.

Conversation