Man, 77, dies in Leven house fire

A 77-year-old man has died after a house fire in Leven.

Emergency services including two ambulances were called to Haughgate Avenue just after 8pm on Thursday.

It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Police say the pensioner died at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “At around 8.20pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a fire at a house on Haughgate Avenue.

Man pronounced dead at scene of Leven fire

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

As police remained outside the property on Friday, neighbours spoke of their shock and sadness.

One man said: “He was an older guy but no one saw him out and about any more.

“He was a nice chap, though, and it’s all very sad.”

Residents’ sadness at house fire death

He added: “I was out last night and I saw the fire brigade when I got home.

“There were two fire engines and an ambulance.

“But when the ambulance went away without its blue light on I realised it must be serious.”

A woman across the road said she and her husband saw blue lights outside at around 8.30pm.

She said: “We saw the fire engines and wondered what was going on.

“We hoped everyone was OK but we heard the sad news this morning when we went to the shop.

“It’s such a shame. We’ve lived here for a lot of years but we didn’t know the man.”