Home News Fife

VIDEO: Fife man wins £31k Audi sports car after recovering from Covid

Mark Hewitt's wife thought it was a joke when he was told of the win.

By James Simpson

A Fife man has told of his shock at winning a £31,000 sports car while he was recovering from Covid.

Mark Hewitt, from Leven, scooped the Audi A1 Sportback through a BOTB online draw.

Mark – who bought five tickets for the draw – says his wife thought it was a joke when he was told he had won.

Speaking to BOTB presenter Christian Williams, he said: “I saw earlier on my phone that it said ‘Instant win’. I thought, ‘Are you sure?’

Leven man’s wife ‘thought it was a joke’ when he won BOTB car draw

“I thought I’d maybe won an iPhone or something then I looked to see it was a car.

“I think I bought five tickets and only paid for them on the Sunday morning.

“I already told my other half and she said, ‘No, you haven’t won that, it’s just a joke.”

Mark said he would keep the car instead of taking a cash alternative.

He also told Christian how he had been recovering from Covid-19 and was enjoying a walk outside the house for the first time since falling ill.

BOTB raffles off big-money prizes each week including holidays, motorhomes and Rolex watches.

Conversation