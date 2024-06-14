Fife VIDEO: Fife man wins £31k Audi sports car after recovering from Covid Mark Hewitt's wife thought it was a joke when he was told of the win. By James Simpson June 14 2024, 12:58pm June 14 2024, 12:58pm Share VIDEO: Fife man wins £31k Audi sports car after recovering from Covid Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5010563/leven-man-car-botb-draw/ Copy Link 0 comment A Fife man has told of his shock at winning a £31,000 sports car while he was recovering from Covid. Mark Hewitt, from Leven, scooped the Audi A1 Sportback through a BOTB online draw. Mark – who bought five tickets for the draw – says his wife thought it was a joke when he was told he had won. Speaking to BOTB presenter Christian Williams, he said: “I saw earlier on my phone that it said ‘Instant win’. I thought, ‘Are you sure?’ Leven man’s wife ‘thought it was a joke’ when he won BOTB car draw “I thought I’d maybe won an iPhone or something then I looked to see it was a car. “I think I bought five tickets and only paid for them on the Sunday morning. “I already told my other half and she said, ‘No, you haven’t won that, it’s just a joke.” Mark said he would keep the car instead of taking a cash alternative. He also told Christian how he had been recovering from Covid-19 and was enjoying a walk outside the house for the first time since falling ill. BOTB raffles off big-money prizes each week including holidays, motorhomes and Rolex watches.
Conversation