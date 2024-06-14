Suspect in court accused of attempted robbery with imitation firearm at Dunfermline shop

A man has appeared in court accused of the attempted robbery of a Dunfermline shop with an imitation firearm.

Robert Danskin, 36, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday following an incident at a Post Office within the Nisa shop in Abbeyview at around 2pm yesterday.

Police said earlier a BB gun was recovered.

No one required medical treatment.

Locals in Abbeyview were seen on Friday praising one man who works at the shop for intervening during the incident, as he arrived to start his shift.

Danskin, of Dunfermline, is alleged to have an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone to believe violence would be used against them.

Danskin is also accused of having a knife without lawful authority.

He made no plea or declaration when he appeared in court on petition.

He is currently remanded subject to a Crown appeal against an initial decision to bail him.

Following the alleged incident on Thursday, multiple police units were called to the scene and the area was sealed off.

