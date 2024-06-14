Suspect in court accused of attempted robbery with imitation firearm at Dunfermline shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspect in court accused of attempted robbery with imitation firearm at Dunfermline shop

Robert Danskin appeared in private after an incident in Abbeyview on Thursday.

By Jamie McKenzie
Police at the scene in Dunfermline.
Police attend the Dunfermline shop. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A man has appeared in court accused of the attempted robbery of a Dunfermline shop with an imitation firearm.

Robert Danskin, 36, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday following an incident at a Post Office within the Nisa shop in Abbeyview at around 2pm yesterday.

Police said earlier a BB gun was recovered.

No one required medical treatment.

Locals in Abbeyview were seen on Friday praising one man who works at the shop for intervening during the incident, as he arrived to start his shift.

Danskin, of Dunfermline, is alleged to have an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone to believe violence would be used against them.

Danskin is also accused of having a knife without lawful authority.

He made no plea or declaration when he appeared in court on petition.

He is currently remanded subject to a Crown appeal against an initial decision to bail him.

Following the alleged incident on Thursday, multiple police units were called to the scene and the area was sealed off.

