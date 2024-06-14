First look at revamped Malmaison Dundee outdoor terrace with ‘exclusive’ cocktail menu

A new outdoor terrace has been launched at Malmaison Dundee featuring an exclusive cocktail menu and big screens to show Euro 2024.

Verdant Terrace – which officially opens to the public at 5.30pm on Friday – is a collaboration between the hotel and Verdant Spirits, which was founded in Dundee.

The space, which occupies Malmaison’s former outdoor seating area, features a “fresh contemporary design”.

It will also offer an “exclusive” cocktail list created by Malmaison food and beverage manager Amy Matthew.

‘Exclusive’ cocktail menu at Verdant Terrace includes A Taste of Dundee

The menu includes original cocktails made with Verdant gin, such as A Taste of Dundee – flavoured with elderflower cordial, apple juice and lemon juice – and A Moment in Verdant, which has creme de peche, lemon juice, thyme and soda water.

There are also rum and pink gin cocktails on offer.

Joe Barber, commercial director of Verdant Spirits, said: “Partnering with Malmaison Dundee for the Verdant Terrace is a special milestone for us.

“Verdant was born in Dundee, and being part of this project allows us to celebrate our roots and contribute to the city’s vibrant culture.

“We are proud to offer a unique cocktail experience, created especially for The Terrace that reflects the spirit and creativity of Dundee.”

The terrace will screen Euro 2024 matches, with performances by Huge Mouse Band and The Birky Piper prior to each of Scotland’s games, as well as regular live performances and a resident DJ every Saturday.

Dale Simpson, Malmaison Dundee general manager, said: “The Verdant Terrace promises to be a vibrant addition to Dundee’s social scene.

“With its prime location, the terrace is set to become the go-to spot for both locals and visitors.

“This collaboration with Verdant Spirits has allowed us to elevate our guest offering, making it a true celebration of Dundee’s heritage and innovation with the creation of an exclusive new Verdant Cocktail menu.”

The Verdant Terrace will be open from 12pm until 10pm each day.

Verdant Spirits was launched in Dundee but went into liquidation.

However, the brand was taken over by Stargazey Spirits Ltd in Cornwall earlier this year.