First look at revamped Malmaison Dundee outdoor terrace with ‘exclusive’ cocktail menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look at revamped Malmaison Dundee outdoor terrace with ‘exclusive’ cocktail menu

The bar also has big screens in time for Euro 2024.

By Ellidh Aitken
The new Verdant Terrace at the Malmaison Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
The new Verdant Terrace at the Malmaison Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

A new outdoor terrace has been launched at Malmaison Dundee featuring an exclusive cocktail menu and big screens to show Euro 2024.

Verdant Terrace – which officially opens to the public at 5.30pm on Friday – is a collaboration between the hotel and Verdant Spirits, which was founded in Dundee.

The space, which occupies Malmaison’s former outdoor seating area, features a “fresh contemporary design”.

It will also offer an “exclusive” cocktail list created by Malmaison food and beverage manager Amy Matthew.

‘Exclusive’ cocktail menu at Verdant Terrace includes A Taste of Dundee

The menu includes original cocktails made with Verdant gin, such as A Taste of Dundee – flavoured with elderflower cordial, apple juice and lemon juice – and A Moment in Verdant, which has creme de peche, lemon juice, thyme and soda water.

There are also rum and pink gin cocktails on offer.

Joe Barber, commercial director of Verdant Spirits, said: “Partnering with Malmaison Dundee for the Verdant Terrace is a special milestone for us.

The new terrace bar is opening at the Malmaison. Image: Alan Richardson
The new Sweet Dreaming, Aperfloral Daze and Sunset Sky cocktails. Image: Alan Richardson

“Verdant was born in Dundee, and being part of this project allows us to celebrate our roots and contribute to the city’s vibrant culture.

“We are proud to offer a unique cocktail experience, created especially for The Terrace that reflects the spirit and creativity of Dundee.”

The terrace will screen Euro 2024 matches, with performances by Huge Mouse Band and The Birky Piper prior to each of Scotland’s games, as well as regular live performances and a resident DJ every Saturday.

The new terrace is ready to welcome football fans for Euro 2024 screenings. Image: Alan Richardson
The bar is a collaboration with Verdant Spirits. Image: Alan Richardson
The new bar aims to reflect the ‘spirit and creativity of Dundee’. Image: Alan Richardson

Dale Simpson, Malmaison Dundee general manager, said: “The Verdant Terrace promises to be a vibrant addition to Dundee’s social scene.

“With its prime location, the terrace is set to become the go-to spot for both locals and visitors.

“This collaboration with Verdant Spirits has allowed us to elevate our guest offering, making it a true celebration of Dundee’s heritage and innovation with the creation of an exclusive new Verdant Cocktail menu.”

The bar offers an exclusive cocktail menu. Image: Alan Richardson
The Sunset Sky, Tea in the the Gin Garden and Sweet Dreaming cocktails. Image: Alan Richardson

The Verdant Terrace will be open from 12pm until 10pm each day.

Verdant Spirits was launched in Dundee but went into liquidation.

However, the brand was taken over by Stargazey Spirits Ltd in Cornwall earlier this year.

More from Dundee

Events team members Kris Stuart and Lucy Hay at the fan park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
First look at Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone as Scotland gears up for tournament…
3
Underground on South Tay Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee nightclub shutting to 'make way for brand new concept'
Tom King was onboard the 22 service. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Disgust as Dundee pensioner's wallet stolen on bus moments after withdrawing pension
3
The garden waste was dumped at Crombie Country Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Worker sacked after 'using Dundee firm's van to dump waste in Angus'
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Dundee driver who injured schoolgirls in A90 smash is spared jail
CR0048747, Cheryl Peebles, Broughty Ferry. Azzura Caira Football Fan Euro24 story. Picture Shows: Football mad Azzura Caira (3) playing football in Castle Green, Broughty Ferry with the family . Thursday 13th June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Meet mini Monifieth footballer Azzurra born day Italy won Euro 2020
PC Darren Moore
Former police officer shouted abuse at Dundee mum in parking row
Carmichael Gardens, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
New Dundee short term let approved despite more than a dozen objections
David Little at Morgan Street and McLean Street in Dundee during his Euro 2024 challenge. Image: David Little/X
Dundee streets help Scotland fan complete 'very silly' Euro 2024 challenge