Teen and man die at scene of two-car crash in Perthshire as driver arrested

A teenager and man have died in a two-car crash in Perthshire.

The 18-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene on the A823 near the junction with the A822 in Muthill at around 9:30am this morning.

A 40-year-old woman was subsequently arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

She was driving a dark-coloured Subaru while the deceased were a driver and passenger in a silver Suzuki.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police investigation into A823 crash

Sergeant Steve Livesey, from the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this tragic time.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances and would appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage from the area this morning to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who believes they may have seen the silver Suzuki travelling along the road prior to the crash itself.

“If you believe you can assist the investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0783 of 14 June, 2024.”