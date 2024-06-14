Fife Police seize BB gun as man due in court over Dunfermline shop ‘robbery bid’ Officers were called to the Nisa store on Abbey View shortly after 2pm on Thursday. By Ben MacDonald June 14 2024, 9:38am June 14 2024, 9:38am Share Police seize BB gun as man due in court over Dunfermline shop ‘robbery bid’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5010306/bb-gun-dunfermline-attempted-robbery-court/ Copy Link Police attend the Dunfermline shop. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Police say a BB gun has been seized after an alleged attempted robbery at a Dunfermline shop. A 36-year-old man has been charged after the incident at the Nisa store in Abbeyview just before 2pm on Thursday. Multiple police units were called to the scene and the area was sealed off. Man due in court after ‘attempted robbery’ in Dunfermline A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. “He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday. “No one required medical treatment. “A BB gun was recovered during this incident. “A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”