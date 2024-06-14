Police seize BB gun as man due in court over Dunfermline shop ‘robbery bid’

Police say a BB gun has been seized after an alleged attempted robbery at a Dunfermline shop.

A 36-year-old man has been charged after the incident at the Nisa store in Abbeyview just before 2pm on Thursday.

Multiple police units were called to the scene and the area was sealed off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.

“No one required medical treatment.

“A BB gun was recovered during this incident.

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”