Man, 25, and woman, 22, charged after Fife drugs raid

About £9,000 worth of cannabis was found in Dysart.

By Neil Henderson
June 14 2024, 10:11am

Two people have been charged after a Fife drugs raid.

Police discovered about £9,000 worth of cannabis at a property on Cook Street in Dysart on Thursday.

A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the discovery.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Constable Scott Wallace from Kirkcaldy Community Investigations and Preventions Unit said: "We are committed to tackling the sale and distribution of drugs in the area.

"I'd like to thank locals in Dysart for their continued support and information, which helps us proactively work to make our communities safer."