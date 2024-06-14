Schools Prom photos: Kinross High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Our pictures of youngsters' arriving for the big night. Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams. By Cheryl Peebles June 14 2024, 10:11am June 14 2024, 10:11am Share Prom photos: Kinross High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5007420/kinross-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Kinross High School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their S6 leavers’ dance. They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at the Leonardo Boutique Huntingtower Hotel in Perth. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the arrival for the special occasion. Kinross High School leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Kinross High School leavers’ dance 2024 All photographs by Ethan Williams. Arriving in style for prom. Boys pose for a snap. Suited, booted and ready to go. Friends smile for the camera. Looking glamorous. Making an entrance. Looking forward to the big night. Lads dressed to impress. Arriving at the Huntingtower Hotel. Staff joined the celebrations. Coordinating outfits. The night is yet young. The all-important Class of 2024 group picture.
