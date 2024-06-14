Prom photos: Kinross High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Kinross High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Our pictures of youngsters' arriving for the big night.

Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
By Cheryl Peebles

Kinross High School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their S6 leavers’ dance.

They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at the Leonardo Boutique Huntingtower Hotel in Perth.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the arrival for the special occasion.

Kinross High School leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Kinross High School leavers’ dance 2024

All photographs by Ethan Williams.

Arriving in style for prom.
Boys pose for a snap.
Suited, booted and ready to go.
Friends smile for the camera.
Looking glamorous.
Making an entrance.
Looking forward to the big night.
Lads dressed to impress.
Arriving at the Huntingtower Hotel.
Staff joined the celebrations.
Coordinating outfits.
The night is yet young.
The all-important Class of 2024 group picture.

More from Schools

Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Grove Academy Class of 2024 final fling
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2024 leavers' prom
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Fife child's scissors threats example of classroom violence due to unmet additional support needs,…
3
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Lathallan School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Craigie High School Class of 2024 leavers' prom
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: St John's RC High School Class of 2024 leavers' dance
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Closure of Fife primary school sealed after five years without pupils
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Perth Grammar School Class of 2024 leavers' prom
Kinross leavers on the special occasion. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2024 leavers' prom

Conversation