Prom photos: Kinross High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Kinross High School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their S6 leavers’ dance.

They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at the Leonardo Boutique Huntingtower Hotel in Perth.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the arrival for the special occasion.

Kinross High School leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Kinross High School leavers’ dance 2024

All photographs by Ethan Williams.