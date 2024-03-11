St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak reveals funny 4th official mix-up before he broke Perth club record at Hibs

St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak has taken to Premiership football like a duck to water.

But the 16-year-old midfielder has revealed that his top flight career began with a funny touchline misunderstanding.

With Saints 2-0 down at Easter Road in September, Franczak was given the nod from then manager, Steven MacLean, to make his Saints debut as a 75th minute replacement for Cammy MacPherson.

Before becoming the McDiarmid Park club’s youngest ever player, there was a mix-up with fourth official, Dan McFarlane, that the Highland Perthshire youngster will never forget.

“It was a pretty funny moment,” Franczak recalled.

“The fourth official put his hand out to check my boots and I gave him a high five because I thought he was wishing me luck to go on!”

After the record-breaking debut came a gap of nearly two months before Franczak next got game-time – the reverse fixture against Hibs.

On this occasion it was under a new manager, Craig Levein, and from the start.

He lasted 84 minutes before being substituted and when the Saints players were taking the applause of the home supporters after a 1-0 victory, the senior pros made sure local boy, Franczak, was front and centre.

‘Great feeling’

“It was incredible,” he told Saints TV. “Everyone was standing, clapping.

“It was a great feeling.

“I don’t know how to explain it.

“I’ve never seen my dad cry but he was almost in tears after the game.

“All my friends came and there were people from my old team, Letham, at the game.

“It really was amazing.”

Franczak, with seven appearances to his name, including a start at Ibrox, hasn’t set big, long-term goals.

“For this season the aim is to keep getting in the squad, keep improving,” he said.

“It will be the same next season – and regularly appear in the starting line-up.

“The players have been really nice to me, welcoming me in and encouraging me in every training session.

“If you train with better players, you improve so much quicker.

“I feel sharper, stronger and fitter after every training session.”