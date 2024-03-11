St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak reveals funny 4th official mix-up before he broke Perth club record at Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak reveals funny 4th official mix-up before he broke Perth club record at Hibs

The substitute routine in the Premiership was all new to the 16-year-old.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak shared a funny moment with the fourth official before making his St Johnstone debut.
Fran Franczak shared a funny moment with the fourth official before making his St Johnstone debut. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak has taken to Premiership football like a duck to water.

But the 16-year-old midfielder has revealed that his top flight career began with a funny touchline misunderstanding.

With Saints 2-0 down at Easter Road in September, Franczak was given the nod from then manager, Steven MacLean, to make his Saints debut as a 75th minute replacement for Cammy MacPherson.

Before becoming the McDiarmid Park club’s youngest ever player, there was a mix-up with fourth official, Dan McFarlane, that the Highland Perthshire youngster will never forget.

“It was a pretty funny moment,” Franczak recalled.

“The fourth official put his hand out to check my boots and I gave him a high five because I thought he was wishing me luck to go on!”

Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle.
Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle in the second Hibs game. Image: Shutterstock.

After the record-breaking debut came a gap of nearly two months before Franczak next got game-time – the reverse fixture against Hibs.

On this occasion it was under a new manager, Craig Levein, and from the start.

He lasted 84 minutes before being substituted and when the Saints players were taking the applause of the home supporters after a 1-0 victory, the senior pros made sure local boy, Franczak, was front and centre.

‘Great feeling’

“It was incredible,” he told Saints TV. “Everyone was standing, clapping.

“It was a great feeling.

“I don’t know how to explain it.

“I’ve never seen my dad cry but he was almost in tears after the game.

“All my friends came and there were people from my old team, Letham, at the game.

“It really was amazing.”

Franczak, with seven appearances to his name, including a start at Ibrox, hasn’t set big, long-term goals.

Craig Levein with Fran Franczak.
Craig Levein with Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

“For this season the aim is to keep getting in the squad, keep improving,” he said.

“It will be the same next season – and regularly appear in the starting line-up.

“The players have been really nice to me, welcoming me in and encouraging me in every training session.

“If you train with better players, you improve so much quicker.

“I feel sharper, stronger and fitter after every training session.”

Conversation