Review: Missed ‘Music In Motion’ in Dundee? Get a move on and catch it in Perth

The older you get, the less inclined are your memory banks to retain anything. Most of us can vouch for that.

But the habit of professionals performing entire pieces of music from memory is becoming increasingly commonplace and the Scottish Ensemble have joined in the fun in their current tour, aptly called Music In Motion.

As the name suggests, they’re upping the ante and adding choreography to the mix. It seems an unreal proposition, but such is this magnificent ensemble they make it seem easy and commonplace.

Anyone at their performance on Saturday night in the Caird Hall can claim to have witnessed a truly magnificent musical treat.

You could take the quality of music as read – SE performances always merit a volley of superlatives. But this was taking innovation and inventiveness up a couple of notches.

To add synchronised movement to performance is a phenomenon most ensembles would baulk at, but Jonathan Morton and his cohorts took it in their stride – literally.

Four days – yes, only four days – was all it took for them to learn Orjan Andersson’s moves, but such was the magnificent musicianship and ability to embrace the unknown, one could have been fooled into thinking they’d been doing it for months.

However – and most importantly – the music didn’t suffer due to Andersson’s stage directions. In fact, they might have enhanced it.

Movement brought new life to classic pieces

Barshai’s orchestration of Shostakovich’s eighth string quartet and Tchaikovsky’s wonderful Serenade for Strings were delivered in stunning fashion, an augmented ensemble relishing the deep and luscious harmonies each work provides.

There was more movement in the Shostakovich, it’s minimalism in comparison to the Tchaikovsky lending itself to that. There was scurrying about the stage and facings off between sections.

Strange to begin with, but once I got used to this unusual approach to performance, I was fully onside.

The four-movement Tchaikovsky was more static but such was the intricacy of some of the music, movement might have been deemed unsuitable.

I did, however, enjoy the individual waltzing in the second movement Valse. Throughout the evening, there was no winner, with music and motion going perfectly hand in hand.

You’ve got to take your hat off to this marvellous ensemble. They continue to push the boundaries of performance, with a brave approach to innovation and to the world of unconventionality.

If you missed this stunning performance, there is still a chance to see Impulse: Music In Motion in the Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday evening. Get yourself along there because you’re in for a treat.