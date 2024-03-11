Review: Missed ‘Music In Motion’ in Dundee? Get a move on and catch it in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Missed ‘Music In Motion’ in Dundee? Get a move on and catch it in Perth

The Scottish Ensemble have added synchronised movement and choreography to their masterful classical performances.

Classical musicians and choreographers worked together to created Music In Motion. Image: Foxbrush.
Classical musicians and choreographers worked together to created Music In Motion. Image: Foxbrush.
By Garry Fraser

The older you get, the less inclined are your memory banks to retain anything. Most of us can vouch for that.

But the habit of professionals performing entire pieces of music from memory is becoming increasingly commonplace and the Scottish Ensemble have joined in the fun in their current tour, aptly called Music In Motion.

As the name suggests, they’re upping the ante and adding choreography to the mix. It seems an unreal proposition, but such is this magnificent ensemble they make it seem easy and commonplace.

Anyone at their performance on Saturday night in the Caird Hall can claim to have witnessed a truly magnificent musical treat.

The Scottish Ensemble performed Music In Motion at the Caird Hall. Image: Foxbrush.

You could take the quality of music as read – SE performances always merit a volley of superlatives. But this was taking innovation and inventiveness up a couple of notches.

To add synchronised movement to performance is a phenomenon most ensembles would baulk at, but Jonathan Morton and his cohorts took it in their stride – literally.

Four days – yes, only four days – was all it took for them to learn Orjan Andersson’s moves, but such was the magnificent musicianship and ability to embrace the unknown, one could have been fooled into thinking they’d been doing it for months.

However – and most importantly – the music didn’t suffer due to Andersson’s stage directions. In fact, they might have enhanced it.

Movement brought new life to classic pieces

Barshai’s orchestration of Shostakovich’s eighth string quartet and Tchaikovsky’s wonderful Serenade for Strings were delivered in stunning fashion, an augmented ensemble relishing the deep and luscious harmonies each work provides.

There was more movement in the Shostakovich, it’s minimalism in comparison to the Tchaikovsky lending itself to that. There was scurrying about the stage and facings off between sections.

Strange to begin with, but once I got used to this unusual approach to performance, I was fully onside.

Music In Motion ‘pushed the boundaries of performance’. Image: Foxbrush.

The four-movement Tchaikovsky was more static but such was the intricacy of some of the music, movement might have been deemed unsuitable.

I did, however, enjoy the individual waltzing in the second movement Valse. Throughout the evening, there was no winner, with music and motion going perfectly hand in hand.

You’ve got to take your hat off to this marvellous ensemble. They continue to push the boundaries of performance, with a brave approach to innovation and to the world of unconventionality.

If you missed this stunning performance, there is still a chance to see Impulse: Music In Motion in the Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday evening. Get yourself along there because you’re in for a treat.

