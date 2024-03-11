‘Absolutely stunning’: Dundee fans react as club reveal Black Watch-inspired third kit

Dundee have “knocked it out of the park” with their new Black Watch-inspired third kit.

That was the verdict of supporters on social media after the club revealed their new look.

It continues the tartan theme that has run through this season’s kits and maintains Dundee’s long-standing partnership with armed forces charity SSAFA.

Black Watch tartan runs down the left-hand side of the shirt, which also features thehttps://

wpcluster.dctdigital.com/thecourier/fp/news/dundee/4844056/fundraiser-black-watch-memorial-dundee-waterfront/

regimental crest on the back along with the Latin motto ‘Nemo me impune lacessit’ (No one provokes me with impunity).

Dundee Football Club in partnership with @SSAFA (The Armed Forces Charity) are delighted to today release The Dundee FC 23/24 third Kit. The third kit is now on sale from DFC Direct online and in the club store.https://t.co/siS50RDEmD Read all about the third kit and our… pic.twitter.com/qLiV8nq1AZ — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) March 11, 2024

From each shirt sold, £5 will be donated to the SSAFA and the kit will be worn for the first time in the home fixture versus Motherwell on April 6, where representatives from SSAFA, veterans and their families will attend.

Positive reaction to Dundee’s new this kit

The initial response from Dundee supporters to their new third kit has been very positive.

Dens Park Choir said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Dundee FC and third kits are a match made in heaven, consistently knock it out of the park.”

Another, using the name Tony Portales DSC, added: “That is absolutely stunning.”

That is absolutely stunning — Tony Portales DSC 🇲🇽 💙 (@VamosDundee) March 11, 2024

The Sorare On A Budget account said: “My great grandfather served in the Black Watch during the war. I always get Black Watch tartan when going to events in a kilt.

My Great Grandfather served in the Blackwatch during the War. I always get Blackwatch tartan when going to events in a kilt. There is no doubt I'm having this kit. The Blackwatch has huge local significance in Dundee and surrounding areas, with near entire battalions wiped out… https://t.co/2N1fRG5r5z — Sorare On A Budget (@SorareOnABudget) March 11, 2024

“There is no doubt I’m having this kit. The Black Watch has huge local significance in Dundee and surrounding areas, with near entire battalions wiped out at one battle in WWI.

“The local losses were massive. I’ll proudly sport this kit.”

Possibly the best kit released by the club? — Dave (@daveb1893) March 11, 2024

Another poster, by the name of Dave, asked: “Possibly the best kit released by the club?”

While Dundee fan Shelley Stewart (@ShelStewar87) took to X to say: “Who’s cutting onions? Bloody love this amazing charity and that’s one beautiful strip.”