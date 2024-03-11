‘Absolutely stunning’: Dundee fans react as club reveal Black Watch-inspired third kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Absolutely stunning’: Dundee fans react as club reveal Black Watch-inspired third kit

The new strip will be worn for the first time at the start of next month.

By Reporter
(L to R) Luke McCowan, Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Lyall Cameron model Dundee's new third kit. Image: Dundee FC
(L to R) Luke McCowan, Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Lyall Cameron model Dundee's new third kit. Image: Dundee FC

Dundee have “knocked it out of the park” with their new Black Watch-inspired third kit.

That was the verdict of supporters on social media after the club revealed their new look.

It continues the tartan theme that has run through this season’s kits and maintains Dundee’s long-standing partnership with armed forces charity SSAFA.

Black Watch tartan runs down the left-hand side of the shirt, which also features the

regimental crest on the back along with the Latin motto 'Nemo me impune lacessit' (No one provokes me with impunity).

regimental crest on the back along with the Latin motto ‘Nemo me impune lacessit’ (No one provokes me with impunity).

From each shirt sold, £5 will be donated to the SSAFA and the kit will be worn for the first time in the home fixture versus Motherwell on April 6, where representatives from SSAFA, veterans and their families will attend.

Positive reaction to Dundee’s new this kit

The initial response from Dundee supporters to their new third kit has been very positive.

Dens Park Choir said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Dundee FC and third kits are a match made in heaven, consistently knock it out of the park.”

Another, using the name Tony Portales DSC, added: “That is absolutely stunning.”

The Sorare On A Budget account said: “My great grandfather served in the Black Watch during the war. I always get Black Watch tartan when going to events in a kilt.

“There is no doubt I’m having this kit. The Black Watch has huge local significance in Dundee and surrounding areas, with near entire battalions wiped out at one battle in WWI.

“The local losses were massive. I’ll proudly sport this kit.”

Another poster, by the name of Dave, asked: “Possibly the best kit released by the club?”

While Dundee fan Shelley Stewart (@ShelStewar87) took to X to say: “Who’s cutting onions? Bloody love this amazing charity and that’s one beautiful strip.”

