Dundee fans react to ‘absolute belter’ of a new home top after V&A unveiling

Dundee’s new home kit has been proclaimed as the “best yet” and an “absolute belter” after its unveiling at the V&A Dundee.

Fans will be able to see the top in person from Saturday at 10am when the museum’s tartan exhibition gets under way.

And with a streak of tartan down the sides of their shirt for season 2023/24, the Dark Blues’ new look will be front and centre.

The new white away top will also be shown in the exhibition later in the year.

Online it has already won over fans with some hailing Dundee’s partnership with kit producer Macron for delivering once again.

What the fans said

Keir Reilly took to twitter with tongue firmly in cheek as he said: “Disappointment at 4.45pm on a Saturday has never looked so good.”

Fan Charlie Duthie, often heard from the DJs booth at Dens Park, added: “Best yet.”

GP Hennery said: “Absolute belter.” And Anthony Marshall posted on Facebook: “It’s a thing of beauty.”

Garry Samson added hopefully: “This will look great in the premier league next year.”

With only the top on show, some are calling for a return to the classic look from next season.

Kieran Macaskill said: “White shorts, red socks?”

And Scotty P added: “Please red socks.”

Not everyone was completely impressed, however, with Colin Scott taking to Facebook to say: “It’s a smart looking top but not our best. Doesn’t have a footy top look to it for me. As long as it’s being wore in the premier league I’m not caring!”

The 23/24 home shirt will be available to pre order soon. Details to follow #thedee https://t.co/mXeJrsZNhn — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) March 30, 2023

And Chris Brown added: “Not the best Dee top, last two years tops been better, not into the tartan on the top should just keep DFC home tops all Dark Blue.”

The new shirt is not yet available, however the club stated on social media it “will be available to pre-order soon. Details to follow.”

The V&A’s tartan exhibition runs from Saturday, April 1, to January 14, 2024.