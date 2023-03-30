Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years

Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Brook Street practice for more than 20 years.

By Laura Devlin
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Maureen Ramsay: Dundee charity volunteer dies aged 59
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee pub fear further firebug attacks after fifth incident
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee chef Adam Handling secures final spot at Great British Menu banquet
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
MSP says children of Dundee's Baldragon 'deserve better' after damning report

Most Read

1
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
5
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
6
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
7
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
8
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
9
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath couple's DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall
Dr Ian Robertson has been at the helm of his Broughty Ferry practice for 23 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin on the Scotland v Spain blueprint Dundee United must follow against Rangers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented