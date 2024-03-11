Vehicle catches fire as two-car crash closes A90 near Montrose

The A90 has been closed near Montrose after a two-car crash.

The accident in the North Water Bridge area has shut the northbound carriageway of the busy road.

A vehicle caught fire following the collision but has since been extinguished by emergency crews.

Traffic Scotland says a diversion route is being implemented.

Bus services will divert via Edzell according to Stagecoach East Scotland.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of one car alight on the central reservation of the northbound A90 at 10.39am.

“Three appliances attended the scene and the car has been extinguished.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow