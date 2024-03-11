Vehicle catches fire as two-car crash closes A90 near Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Vehicle catches fire as two-car crash closes A90 near Montrose

The northbound carriageway has been shut following the collision.

By Andrew Robson
A90 vehicle fire near North Water Bridge following two car crash
Three fire crews were sent to the scene. Image: Angus Roads Information

The A90 has been closed near Montrose after a two-car crash.

The accident in the North Water Bridge area has shut the northbound carriageway of the busy road.

A vehicle caught fire following the collision but has since been extinguished by emergency crews.

Traffic Scotland says a diversion route is being implemented.

Bus services will divert via Edzell according to Stagecoach East Scotland.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of one car alight on the central reservation of the northbound A90 at 10.39am.

“Three appliances attended the scene and the car has been extinguished.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus Dowell at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus farmer admits breaching controversial chicken sheds planning enforcement
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for 'organised crime' black market sale
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Montrose park homes site pulls plug on expansion plan
Kerbside collection changes in Angus have been delayed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus bin changes: Shake-up branded 'bonkers' as readers react to 3-month delay
Police at Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street, Forfar.
Teenagers charged after Forfar store broken into for second time in 3 days
Alleged rape Kirriemuir
Man, 24, appears in court following alleged Kirriemuir rape
Sophie Robb, 9, is doing a fundraising 10 mile march for Combat Stress. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath 9-year-old Sophie takes Combat Stress 10-mile challenge in her stride
Tannadice Scouts have moved to a temporary home at Memus following Storm Babet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus Scouts face £135k Storm Babet repair bill for hall built by Gurkhas
Kezia Adam was declared the winner of this week's Come Dine with Me.
Arbroath woman scoops £1K prize on Come Dine with Me
Paul Masson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath 'loner' invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars…