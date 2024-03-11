Serial rapist from Fife jailed after attacking women over two-year period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Serial rapist from Fife jailed after attacking women over two-year period

Aiden Crawford, 23, was found guilty after trial of four rapes.

By Dave Finlay
High Court in Edinburgh.
Crawford was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A serial sex attacker who repeatedly raped two women in Fife was jailed for six years after a judge told him his criminal actions had a “profound impact” on the victims.

Aiden Crawford subjected both women to abuse, as well as carrying out sexual assaults on them.

The first offender denied a series of charges during a trial in February but was found guilty of four offences of rape.

He was further convicted of two counts of abusive behaviour, when he monitored the movements of his victims.

Crawford, formerly of Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes, committed all the crimes at addresses in the Fife town between August 2018 and August 2020.

Young person sentencing guidelines

He appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, after reports had been prepared by social workers and considered by judge Lord Ericht.

Lord Ericht told him the guidelines attached to sentencing young people applied in his case because he was aged 18 to 20 at the time of the offending.

He is now 23.

The judge said: “The victim impact statements speak of the profound impact that your actions had on both of your victims.”

He made non-harassment orders prohibiting Crawford from contacting or attempting to contact the women for an indefinite period.

The judge warned if he breached the orders he may be liable to punishment, which can be a further term of imprisonment.

Registration indefinitely

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said Crawford had health problems and experienced difficulty in childhood.

He said his client realised “a significant custodial sentence” would be passed on him following his conviction for the offences.

Crawford was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

