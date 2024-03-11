Serial rapist from Fife jailed after attacking women over two-year period

A serial sex attacker who repeatedly raped two women in Fife was jailed for six years after a judge told him his criminal actions had a “profound impact” on the victims.

Aiden Crawford subjected both women to abuse, as well as carrying out sexual assaults on them.

The first offender denied a series of charges during a trial in February but was found guilty of four offences of rape.

He was further convicted of two counts of abusive behaviour, when he monitored the movements of his victims.

Crawford, formerly of Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes, committed all the crimes at addresses in the Fife town between August 2018 and August 2020.

Young person sentencing guidelines

He appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, after reports had been prepared by social workers and considered by judge Lord Ericht.

Lord Ericht told him the guidelines attached to sentencing young people applied in his case because he was aged 18 to 20 at the time of the offending.

He is now 23.

The judge said: “The victim impact statements speak of the profound impact that your actions had on both of your victims.”

He made non-harassment orders prohibiting Crawford from contacting or attempting to contact the women for an indefinite period.

The judge warned if he breached the orders he may be liable to punishment, which can be a further term of imprisonment.

Registration indefinitely

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said Crawford had health problems and experienced difficulty in childhood.

He said his client realised “a significant custodial sentence” would be passed on him following his conviction for the offences.

Crawford was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

