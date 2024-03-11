Tesco in Pitlochry: What is the plan, when it could open and will it happen?

Tesco is planning to open its first supermarket in Pitlochry.

Developer Sheridan Keane says the store may welcome its first customers near the junction of Perth Road and Bridge Road by May 2025.

In 2015, Sainsbury’s pulled out of opening a supermarket on the site after deeming it not “viable”.

What is the Tesco proposal?

According to a sales brochure from Sheridan Keane the store will open by the River Tummel.

The building would contain more than 25,000 sq ft of floorspace, with 177 customer parking spaces.

Tesco would lease the building – starting from May 2025 – for 20 years, paying an annual rent of £490,925.

The brochure adds: “Catchment has a total convenience expenditure of £184,000 per week and a total comparison expenditure of £290,000 per week.

“The lack of a current supermarket means the local population is having to travel long distances for their weekly shop.”

It is hoped the supermarket will have a draw of 300,000 potential customers, living within 30 miles of the store.

What does Perth and Kinross Council say?

Perth and Kinross Council granted planning permission for a supermarket to be built on the site in 2011.

At the time, Sainsbury’s was behind the idea. However, the shop was never built.

In April 2023, a new plan was lodged to make alterations to the building and relocate the flood water storage void.

Alterations included moving an ATM and the relocation of the entrance.

Both of these were approved in July, allowing the development to proceed.

The council told applicant Zander Planning: “Based on the assessment above, your request is considered to be a non-material variation to the existing planning permission and the variation is therefore incorporated into the planning permission granted.

“You can therefore build out either the permission as granted or the variation as now approved.”

What do Pitlochry residents think?

Pitlochry residents appear to be divided about the Tesco plan.

One said on Facebook: “To be honest I think it would be great for the town and the locals. No more going to Perth.

“Driving on the A9 is shocking, the community bus could help with people who need it too. I’m all for it.”

Another added: “Lack of a decent, sensibly priced supermarket is putting us off moving back to Pitlochry.

“Co-ops are simply too expensive.”

However, one person cautioned: “Be careful what you wish for.

“Such developments drag the heart and soul out of a place.”

Another said: “Why would anyone want this in a small beautiful town?

“It’s literally an eyesore.”

Will new supermarket happen?

Currently, there is nothing stopping the Tesco supermarket plan from going ahead.

The brochure states an opening date of May 2025 and a building warrant was also approved last June.

The site is open to offers over £8,040,000.

Tesco has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, in Perth, Lidl has reapplied for planning permission to build a second store in the Fair City.