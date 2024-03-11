Tesco in Pitlochry: What is the plan, when it could open and will it happen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco in Pitlochry: What is the plan, when it could open and will it happen?

The retail giant wants to open a new supermarket in Highland Perthshire.

How the store frontage could look.
How the store frontage of Pitlochry's Tesco could look. Image: Sheridan Keane/West Range
By Kieran Webster

Tesco is planning to open its first supermarket in Pitlochry.

Developer Sheridan Keane says the store may welcome its first customers near the junction of Perth Road and Bridge Road by May 2025.

In 2015, Sainsbury’s pulled out of opening a supermarket on the site after deeming it not “viable”.

What is the Tesco proposal?

According to a sales brochure from Sheridan Keane the store will open by the River Tummel.

The building would contain more than 25,000 sq ft of floorspace, with 177 customer parking spaces.

Tesco would lease the building – starting from May 2025 – for 20 years, paying an annual rent of £490,925.

The plot of land Tesco is set to open on.
The plot of land is next to Perth Road and Bridge Road. Image: Google Street View

The brochure adds: “Catchment has a total convenience expenditure of £184,000 per week and a total comparison expenditure of £290,000 per week.

“The lack of a current supermarket means the local population is having to travel long distances for their weekly shop.”

It is hoped the supermarket will have a draw of 300,000 potential customers, living within 30 miles of the store.

What does Perth and Kinross Council say?

Perth and Kinross Council granted planning permission for a supermarket to be built on the site in 2011.

At the time, Sainsbury’s was behind the idea. However, the shop was never built.

In April 2023, a new plan was lodged to make alterations to the building and relocate the flood water storage void.

Alterations included moving an ATM and the relocation of the entrance.

Both of these were approved in July, allowing the development to proceed.

The council told applicant Zander Planning: “Based on the assessment above, your request is considered to be a non-material variation to the existing planning permission and the variation is therefore incorporated into the planning permission granted.

“You can therefore build out either the permission as granted or the variation as now approved.”

What do Pitlochry residents think?

Pitlochry residents appear to be divided about the Tesco plan.

One said on Facebook: “To be honest I think it would be great for the town and the locals. No more going to Perth.

“Driving on the A9 is shocking, the community bus could help with people who need it too. I’m all for it.”

An aerial CGI of the planned Tesco in Pitlochry
A computer-generated image of the site between Bridge Road and Perth Road. Image: Sheridan Keane/West Ranga

Another added: “Lack of a decent, sensibly priced supermarket is putting us off moving back to Pitlochry.

“Co-ops are simply too expensive.”

However, one person cautioned: “Be careful what you wish for.

“Such developments drag the heart and soul out of a place.”

Another said: “Why would anyone want this in a small beautiful town?

“It’s literally an eyesore.”

Will new supermarket happen?

Currently, there is nothing stopping the Tesco supermarket plan from going ahead.

The brochure states an opening date of May 2025 and a building warrant was also approved last June.

The site is open to offers over £8,040,000.

Tesco has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, in Perth, Lidl has reapplied for planning permission to build a second store in the Fair City.

