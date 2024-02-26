Lidl reveals fresh plans for Perth supermarket as new 3D images released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lidl reveals fresh plans for Perth supermarket as new 3D images released

The retailer says it has addressed concerns from Perth and Kinross Council.

By Kieran Webster
How the proposed new Lidl could look
How the proposed new Lidl in Perth could look. Image: Lidl

Lidl has revealed fresh plans to open its second supermarket in Perth – more than a year after it put the proposals on ice.

The discount supermarket chain originally planned to build a shop on farmland off Crieff Road, beside McDiarmid Park.

However, in December 2022, the retailer withdrew the plans following feedback on its application from Perth and Kinross Council – but vowed not to give up on the proposals.

Now, it says it has addressed those concerns and has lodged a new planning application with the local authority.

New 3D visuals of how the store could look have also been released.

Lidl Perth plans: Concerns previously raised by Perth and Kinross Council

According to a planning and retail statement, Perth and Kinross Council had raised several concerns about the previous Lidl plans, including that:

  • The food store would be detrimental to the surrounding area
  • Materials used would create an adverse visual impact
  • Mature trees would be lost

There were also concerns over pedestrian and bike links to the site, while the council wanted more information on drainage at the proposed location.

An alternative view of the proposed supermarket.
Another 3D visual of the proposed new Lidl Perth store. Image: Lidl

The report says: “Overall, the council (has) highlighted that case officers are not currently supportive of the principle of the proposed development.

“Lidl disagree with this position and has proposed a number of changes which
address the concerns raised.”

What are the changes to the Perth Lidl plans?

Lidl says changes to the plans include:

  • Parking for up to 10 customer bikes and two EV charging points
  • On the east elevation, billboards will be removed with ‘wrap-around’ glazing from the south elevation and brick effect cladding will be used
  • Additional landscaping which will include extra tree planting

The retailer also claims a flood risk assessment found there was “no significant risk” of flooding on the site.

The proposed location of the store.
The proposed location for the store. Image: Google Street View

Lidl says during a public consultation, 94% of 336 people who took part were in favour of a new store.

It further claims the north-west of Perth is under-served with discount food stores.

Lidl says the supermarket would create up to 40 new jobs.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere in Perth, Aldi has paused works on its new supermarket following a legal challenge from rivals Tesco.

