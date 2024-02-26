Lidl reveals fresh plans for Perth supermarket as new 3D images released

Lidl has revealed fresh plans to open its second supermarket in Perth – more than a year after it put the proposals on ice.

The discount supermarket chain originally planned to build a shop on farmland off Crieff Road, beside McDiarmid Park.

However, in December 2022, the retailer withdrew the plans following feedback on its application from Perth and Kinross Council – but vowed not to give up on the proposals.

Now, it says it has addressed those concerns and has lodged a new planning application with the local authority.

New 3D visuals of how the store could look have also been released.

Lidl Perth plans: Concerns previously raised by Perth and Kinross Council

According to a planning and retail statement, Perth and Kinross Council had raised several concerns about the previous Lidl plans, including that:

The food store would be detrimental to the surrounding area

Materials used would create an adverse visual impact

Mature trees would be lost

There were also concerns over pedestrian and bike links to the site, while the council wanted more information on drainage at the proposed location.

The report says: “Overall, the council (has) highlighted that case officers are not currently supportive of the principle of the proposed development.

“Lidl disagree with this position and has proposed a number of changes which

address the concerns raised.”

What are the changes to the Perth Lidl plans?

Lidl says changes to the plans include:

Parking for up to 10 customer bikes and two EV charging points

On the east elevation, billboards will be removed with ‘wrap-around’ glazing from the south elevation and brick effect cladding will be used

Additional landscaping which will include extra tree planting

The retailer also claims a flood risk assessment found there was “no significant risk” of flooding on the site.

Lidl says during a public consultation, 94% of 336 people who took part were in favour of a new store.

It further claims the north-west of Perth is under-served with discount food stores.

Lidl says the supermarket would create up to 40 new jobs.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere in Perth, Aldi has paused works on its new supermarket following a legal challenge from rivals Tesco.