Lidl still committed to new Perth store despite pulling Crieff Road planning bid

Lidl insists it remains committed to opening a new store in Perth after a planning bid for vacant farmland was withdrawn.

The discount supermarket chain says it is now working on revised proposals for the site north of Crieff Road following feedback from Perth and Kinross Council.

The application – which was submitted in the summer – disappeared from the council website this week prompting questions about whether the development would go ahead.

Asked about the withdrawal, Lidl says it will now go back to drawing board after feedback about its initial planning application.

The retailer hopes to submit fresh proposals in the new year.

‘We remain committed’ says Lidl

A spokesman told The Courier: “We remain committed to delivering our high quality and affordable produce to even more households in Perth.

“Following initial feedback from Perth and Kinross Council, we will now take the opportunity to review our plans to ensure they best meet the needs of the community.

“We look forward to working with the local council on the new application and to providing further updates to residents in due course.”

When the plans were submitted in June, Gordon Rafferty, Lidl’s regional head of property, described the project as a “multi-million pound investment in the area” that would create new jobs.

The new store would have been the second in the city, with another on Riggs Road.

The land was formerly part of Newton Farm, with Lidl’s application one of several attempts to develop the site in recent years.

In 2012 plans were submitted for a supermarket and foodstore before also being withdrawn.

Three years later a proposal of application notice was submitted for a residential and retail development but this was not taken further.

Fellow budget retailer Aldi has been granted permission to open a new shop on Necessity Brae, with building work due to start early next year.