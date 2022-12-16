Lidl still committed to new Perth store despite pulling Crieff Road planning bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lidl still committed to new Perth store despite pulling Crieff Road planning bid

By Emma Duncan
December 16 2022, 2.32pm Updated: December 16 2022, 4.11pm
The original plans for the new Lidl store in Perth
An artist's impression of the new store. Image: Lidl

Lidl insists it remains committed to opening a new store in Perth after a planning bid for vacant farmland was withdrawn.

The discount supermarket chain says it is now working on revised proposals for the site north of Crieff Road following feedback from Perth and Kinross Council.

The application – which was submitted in the summer – disappeared from the council website this week prompting questions about whether the development would go ahead.

Asked about the withdrawal, Lidl says it will now go back to drawing board after feedback about its initial planning application.

The retailer hopes to submit fresh proposals in the new year.

‘We remain committed’ says Lidl

A spokesman told The Courier: “We remain committed to delivering our high quality and affordable produce to even more households in Perth.

“Following initial feedback from Perth and Kinross Council, we will now take the opportunity to review our plans to ensure they best meet the needs of the community.

“We look forward to working with the local council on the new application and to providing further updates to residents in due course.”

When the plans were submitted in June, Gordon Rafferty, Lidl’s regional head of property, described the project as a “multi-million pound investment in the area” that would create new jobs.

The new store would be built on this piece of land off Crieff Road. Image: Google Street View.

The new store would have been the second in the city, with another on Riggs Road.

The land was formerly part of Newton Farm, with Lidl’s application one of several attempts to develop the site in recent years.

In 2012 plans were submitted for a supermarket and foodstore before also being withdrawn.

Three years later a proposal of application notice was submitted for a residential and retail development but this was not taken further.

Fellow budget retailer Aldi has been granted permission to open a new shop on Necessity Brae, with building work due to start early next year.

