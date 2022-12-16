Arbroath ace Alan Soutar treats Dundee firefighters to Christmas dinner after World Darts Championship win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath ace Alan Soutar treats Dundee firefighters to Christmas dinner after World Darts Championship win

By Ewan Smith
December 16 2022, 2.35pm Updated: December 16 2022, 4.11pm
Alan Soutar launched a comeback. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar launched a comeback. Image: PDC

Alan Soutar treated his Dundee firefighting colleagues to Christmas dinner after winning his World Darts Championship opener.

Soutar romped to a 3-0 win over Mal Cumming with 119 and 124 checkouts to claim a £15,000 prize.

That sets up a second round clash with world number 24 Daryl Gurney on Saturday as Soutar bids to emulate his last 16 exploits of 12 months ago.

And Soots paid tribute to his Dundee Kingsway East colleagues in his post-match Sky TV interview.

He also ensured they were well looked after by splashing out on a £200 Christmas lunch from The Stables in Brechin.

“I paid for Christmas dinner for my shift at the fire station,” said Soutar.

“It’s not a token gesture, it’s something I wanted to give back to them for everything they do.

“I’m not there a lot of the time and they cover for me.

“My own watch at Kingsway East, Green Watch, are working but I really hope they got to watch that game and enjoy their Christmas dinner.

“I got a little bit of banter with Polly James in my Sky TV interview on stage and gave the guys a wee bit of a boost.

“Hopefully they got to see that.

Alan Soutar: I’m still a part-time darts player

Alan Soutar is a Dundee firefighter. Image: Supplied by Alan Soutar

“They are my work colleagues. I’m not like most of the top 32 who play this game full-time.

“They (firefighting colleagues) are my buddies, people I have banter with and play golf and other stuff with. If they are involved in my journey then I absolutely love that.

“The Fire Brigade have been great with me. They’ve actually granted me special leave for my first two games which is unheard of.

“They get a bit of positive media coverage from me being here but I’m grateful to them for all the support they give me.”

Soutar will be back on shift at Christmas – even if he sees off Gurney on Saturday afternoon.

Soots made the headlines last year as he dashed back home from London to fight fires in Dundee over Christmas.

And he will replicate that again this year with his third round tie – if he reaches it – scheduled for December 28th.

He added: “I’ll be back at work on the 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th of December. But that’s my job.

“I’m way above where I wanted to be when I started out.

“My initial plan was to keep the tour card but now I’m so close to the top 32.

“You start thinking that you could maybe get in amongst the elite of world darts.

“I’m still a part-time dart player, come on. But if I practice as much as these guys then I can be better than most of them.

“I can win it. I’ve beat them all before, why can’t I win it?”

Tags

Conversation

