Chance to buy dream development site in glorious setting near Callander for £235k

A stone bothy and steading in one of Perthshire’s most desirable locations offers a fantastic opportunity for a developer.

Breas of Greenock occupies a 2.34 acre plot a couple of miles south of Callander. It sits within Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and is surrounded by incredible scenery.

The site contains a range of traditional stone-built agricultural structures. There are stone steadings and a stone bothy arranged around a courtyard area. A large Atcost concrete shed also forms part of the sale.

The site is accessed by a private track off the A81 that is shared by two neighbouring properties.

The track dead-ends at Braes of Greenock, meaning it enjoys tremendous privacy. It backs directly onto hillside and forest, which offer endless hiking opportunities.

Scope for development

The three stone buildings have footprints of 80sqm, 171sqm and 167sqm respectively, with the Atcost shed containing another 132sqm of space.

There is scope for the buildings to be developed into four residential units – an ideal project for a small or medium-sized developer.

Alternatively the three stone buildings could potentially be combined into one amazing family home, with the shed becoming a garage and annex accommodation. This would create a stunning family home in one of Scotland’s most scenic spots.

Braes of Greenock does not currently have planning permission, however the site previously had planning permission in place for a three and a six unit development.

Electricity and a telephone connection are in place and the bothy has a private water supply.

The site extends to around 2.34 acres but for those wanting more, an additional 52 acres can be negotiated by separate agreement.

Braes of Greenock is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £235,000.