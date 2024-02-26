Chance to buy dream development site in glorious setting near Callander for £235k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to buy dream development site in glorious setting near Callander for £235k

Smack bang in the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, Braes of Greenock could be developed into several properties or one magnificent country home.

By Jack McKeown
Braes of Greenock is a superb development opportunity. Image: Galbraith.
Braes of Greenock is a superb development opportunity. Image: Galbraith.

A stone bothy and steading in one of Perthshire’s most desirable locations offers a fantastic opportunity for a developer.

Breas of Greenock occupies a 2.34 acre plot a couple of miles south of Callander. It sits within Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and is surrounded by incredible scenery.

The site contains a range of traditional stone-built agricultural structures. There are stone steadings and a stone bothy arranged around a courtyard area. A large Atcost concrete shed also forms part of the sale.

Braes of Greenock has three stone buildings and a concrete shed. Image: Galbraith.
It’s set in some of Scotland’s most majestic scenery. Image: Galbraith.

The site is accessed by a private track off the A81 that is shared by two neighbouring properties.

The track dead-ends at Braes of Greenock, meaning it enjoys tremendous privacy. It backs directly onto hillside and forest, which offer endless hiking opportunities.

Scope for development

The three stone buildings have footprints of 80sqm, 171sqm and 167sqm respectively, with the Atcost shed containing another 132sqm of space.

There is scope for the buildings to be developed into four residential units – an ideal project for a small or medium-sized developer.

Alternatively the three stone buildings could potentially be combined into one amazing family home, with the shed becoming a garage and annex accommodation. This would create a stunning family home in one of Scotland’s most scenic spots.

The stone buildings could be converted into residential units. Image: Galbraith.
The site would suit a small developer. Image: Galbraith.

Braes of Greenock does not currently have planning permission, however the site previously had planning permission in place for a three and a six unit development.

Electricity and a telephone connection are in place and the bothy has a private water supply.

The site extends to around 2.34 acres but for those wanting more, an additional 52 acres can be negotiated by separate agreement.

 

Braes of Greenock is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £235,000.

