Home News Fife

Man, 36, needed hospital treatment for multiple injuries after Glenrothes assault

Police have issued descriptions of two suspects.

By Neil Henderson
Queen Margaret Drive, Glenrothes.
Queen Margaret Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

A man needed hospital treatment for multiple injuries after an assault in Glenrothes.

The incident happened on Queen Margaret Drive in the Auchmuty area of the town at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

The 36-year-old man suffered a number of injuries which required treatment at  Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Detectives investigating the Glenrothes assault want to identify two men in connection with the incident.

Glenrothes assault: Descriptions issued of suspects

One is described as being white and under the age of 20.

He was wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up and possibly spoke with an English accent.

The second is also described as being white and under 20.

He was shorter than the other man and of stocky build.

Police say he was wearing a dark top, light jeans or trousers and a dark baseball cap.

The man is described as speaking with a local accent.

Appeal for dashcam or CCTV footage

Detective Inspector Sammi Davidson said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone who believes they saw or heard a disturbance in the area to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the local area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2786 of February 25.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

