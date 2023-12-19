Fundraiser launched to help create Black Watch memorial at Dundee Waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser launched to help create Black Watch memorial at Dundee Waterfront

The Black Watch Regimental Trust is aiming to raise around £80,000 to enable a walkway spanning the length of Black Watch Parade to be created. 

By Laura Devlin
Major (Retd) Colin Gray, President Dundee Branch Black Watch Association), is among those behind the plans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Major (Retd) Colin Gray, President Dundee Branch Black Watch Association), is among those behind the plans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A fundraising effort has been launched to help pay for a new Black Watch memorial proposed for the Dundee Waterfront.

The Black Watch Regimental Trust is aiming to raise around £80,000 to create a walkway spanning the length of Black Watch Parade.

The parade is a pedestrian route which runs from City Quay to the regenerated waterfront area.

It’s proposed the memorial will tell the history of the regiment through paving stones etched with significant events such as battle honours and specific timelines of its history.

Also planned are QR codes, which would be placed along the walkway allowing the public to obtain further information via the Black Watch Castle & Museum website.

Plans in the works for 5 years

Plans for a Black Watch memorial in Dundee have been in the works since 2018 when a special committee of veterans was created.

The committee – Colonel Alex Murdoch, Willie Barr, and Major (Retd) Colin Gray – then met with members of Dundee City Council’s planning department in October 2019.

The Black Watch Parade where the memorial will be hopefully be placed. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

After some back and forth, it was decided that a standalone memorial “would not blend in” with the more modern surroundings of the V&A and urban beach – forcing the committee to come up with a different proposal.

Writing in the fundraising appeal, Colin said: “The initial thoughts for the new proposal, was not to erect a single memorial, but to create a walkway using the length of Black Watch Parade to tell the story and history of the regiment.

“At both ends of the walkway could be large modern metal sculptures containing either a Black Watch badge or Red Hackle with part of the history embedded into the sculpture.

Colin added: “The costs involved in all of this is currently unknown as we need to obtain various quotes for all the work including the artist’s costs.

“However, I am projecting a figure of £80,000 will be required.”

The fundraising appeal for the Dundee Waterfront memorial comes as work gets under way to refurbish the Powrie Brae soldier, just off the A90 north of Dundee.

Powrie Brae, Black Watch War Memorial. Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

This memorial commemorates the sacrifice of 440 soldiers of the Fourth and Fifth Battalion Black Watch who were killed in the Second World War.

Among the work planned for the site is the relaying of all paving slabs on the memorial, as well as adjacent paths. The grassed areas will also be cut and maintained.

To donate to the fundraising efforts, visit the JustGiving page here.

Alternatively, cheques can be sent to The Dundee Memorial Fund at the Black Watch Castle & Museum on Hay Street, Perth.

