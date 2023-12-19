Fundraiser launched to help create Black Watch memorial at Dundee Waterfront

A fundraising effort has been launched to help pay for a new Black Watch memorial proposed for the Dundee Waterfront.

The Black Watch Regimental Trust is aiming to raise around £80,000 to create a walkway spanning the length of Black Watch Parade.

The parade is a pedestrian route which runs from City Quay to the regenerated waterfront area.

It’s proposed the memorial will tell the history of the regiment through paving stones etched with significant events such as battle honours and specific timelines of its history.

Also planned are QR codes, which would be placed along the walkway allowing the public to obtain further information via the Black Watch Castle & Museum website.

Plans in the works for 5 years

Plans for a Black Watch memorial in Dundee have been in the works since 2018 when a special committee of veterans was created.

The committee – Colonel Alex Murdoch, Willie Barr, and Major (Retd) Colin Gray – then met with members of Dundee City Council’s planning department in October 2019.

After some back and forth, it was decided that a standalone memorial “would not blend in” with the more modern surroundings of the V&A and urban beach – forcing the committee to come up with a different proposal.

Writing in the fundraising appeal, Colin said: “The initial thoughts for the new proposal, was not to erect a single memorial, but to create a walkway using the length of Black Watch Parade to tell the story and history of the regiment.

“At both ends of the walkway could be large modern metal sculptures containing either a Black Watch badge or Red Hackle with part of the history embedded into the sculpture.

Colin added: “The costs involved in all of this is currently unknown as we need to obtain various quotes for all the work including the artist’s costs.

“However, I am projecting a figure of £80,000 will be required.”

The fundraising appeal for the Dundee Waterfront memorial comes as work gets under way to refurbish the Powrie Brae soldier, just off the A90 north of Dundee.

This memorial commemorates the sacrifice of 440 soldiers of the Fourth and Fifth Battalion Black Watch who were killed in the Second World War.

Among the work planned for the site is the relaying of all paving slabs on the memorial, as well as adjacent paths. The grassed areas will also be cut and maintained.

To donate to the fundraising efforts, visit the JustGiving page here.

Alternatively, cheques can be sent to The Dundee Memorial Fund at the Black Watch Castle & Museum on Hay Street, Perth.