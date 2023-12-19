Dodgy £4.5k tobacco haul found in Arbroath shop raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dodgy £4.5k tobacco haul found in Arbroath shop raid

Former Euroshop boss Noni Antonov was fined after council officers found more than 300 illicit items under the Arbroath shop counter last year.

By Ross Gardiner
Noni Antonov was responsible for the shop at the time, although he was in Leicester.
Noni Antonov was responsible for the shop at the time, although he was in Leicester.

The boss of a former European supermarket in Arbroath has been fined after admitting responsibility for a £4,500 fake tobacco operation.

Noni Antonov’s Euroshop premises was raided by Angus Council’s trading standards team on March 30 last year.

The 21-year-old Bulgarian businessman was living in Leicester but was the leaseholder of the shop on Arbroath’s High Street.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Antonov’s “entrepreneurial career is on hold”.

He was fined £600.

‘Intelligence’ led to raid

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond told the court: “There were 282 packets of cigarettes and 52 pouches of loose tobacco seized by Trading Standards.

“The accused is the registered person in terms of the tobacco register licence.

“Matters came to light after Trading Standards received intelligence and carried out a raid.

“The accused wasn’t present at the time.”

Ms Drummond said the stash could be worth £4,500.

Euroshop, High Street, Arbroath
Antonov was the former leaseholder at Euroshop on Arbroath’s High Street. Image: Google.

Antonov was in the dock – aided by a Bulgarian interpreter – to be sentenced, having admitted breaching trademark legislation at a hearing last month.

His illicit haul bore Amber Leaf, Golden Virginia, Richmond and Marlboro packaging without the trademark holder’s permission.

Under shop counter

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It’s a little bit of an unusual case.

“He’s a young man who was thinking he could take on a business opportunity.

“He knew people from Leicester who had moved up to Scotland and taken on shop premises in Arbroath.

“He took the lease, he had someone else working in the shop.

“The volume of tobacco was under the shop counter.

“He wasn’t there in the shop supervising, probably as he should have been.

Amber Leaf tobacco
Among the fake brands was Amber Leaf tobacco. Image: Shutterstock.

“Someone gave him £4,000 for getting out of the shop.

“He’s no other connections to this area and he’s moved back to Leicester.

“He’s decided his entrepreneurial career is best put on hold.”

Mr Rennie explained Antonov – currently a warehouse worker – arrived in the UK 12 years ago with refugee status and now lives with his wife and parents.

He added the tobacco was was more likely to have drawn in £2,500 if sold illicitly.

Fining Antonov, Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “I take into account that you’re a young man, your personal circumstances and the mitigation offered.

“Your role at the time was as a person who was responsible.

“I can deal with the matter by a financial penalty.”

Latest crackdown

The raid marks another successful prosecution following an Angus Council’s Trading Standards team intervention.

In 2019, the team carried out an operation at the nearby Nickel and Dime store.

Boss Kaleem Ahmed and his business were fined £500 each.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

