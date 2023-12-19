Parents of Dundee-born man shot dead in America want teens to be educated on ‘being kind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Parents of Dundee-born man shot dead in America want teens to be educated on ‘being kind’

Rory Swimm, 23, died in the shooting in Utah in October.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee born man shot dead in US
Dundee-born Rory Swimm, who died in a shooting in America. Image: GoFundMe

The parents of a Dundee-born man who was shot dead in America say they want the country’s teenagers to be taught how to “be kind”.

Rory Swimm, 23, died after the shooting in Salt Lake City, Utah, in October.

A 15-year-old boy has since been accused of his murder.

Rory’s mum, Glasgow-born Susan, and American dad Robb, hope his death can lead to a change in the “culture of hatred” in the States.

In an interview with BBC Scotland from her home in Colorado, Susan said: “There’s a lack of culpability in America.

Shooting ‘happens all the time’ in America

“It’s totally fine that you can go out and shoot somebody because it happens all the time here.”

She wants the education system to teach teenagers to “be kind, to have empathy for other people”.

She added: “I’ve had to tell myself hundreds of times a day that Rory’s been murdered, that Rory’s not going to come home, that my wee boy is dead because somebody shot him.

“I don’t believe for a single minute that we can change any of the gun laws in America, but I feel that today within the teenage youth there’s a terrible culture of hatred.

“Instead of raising kids to be positive in society, they’re being struck down by all the negativity that’s out there.”

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Rory was born at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson

Rory was born at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in October 2000 and moved to America just six weeks later.

He was a keen skier and had been pursuing a career in welding.

Every year, he would return to Scotland to visit relatives, with his older brother living in Glasgow.

Dad Robb told the BBC: “There’s a gun culture in Utah specifically that we’re looking to expose.

“The biggest tragedy is this was so preventable in so many ways.

Rory Swimm: ‘I don’t want my son to just be a statistic’

“I don’t want my son to just be a statistic, I want him to be remembered in a way that’s positive.

“The repercussions of this little act of a finger pulling a trigger ripples in so many directions.”

A fundraising page set up after Rory’s death by friends of his family raised more than $77,000.

A statement on the page said: “Rory’s ability to bring his friends together was impressive.

“The fun, joy, and love that he brought was infectious.”

More from Dundee

Major (Retd) Colin Gray, President Dundee Branch Black Watch Association), is among those behind the plans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Fundraiser launched to help create Black Watch memorial at Dundee Waterfront
The View play their homecoming show at the Caird Hall in Dundee. Picture by Louise Wilson.
REVIEW: A triumphant homecoming for Dundee rockers The View
Liff Road house fire
Fire crews tackle blaze at Dundee home for second time in one day
Three fire crews were called to Liff Road in Dundee.
Three fire crews tackle blaze at house in Dundee
Three cars were damaged near Asda Milton of Dundee.
Cars torched outside webuyanycar sales unit in Dundee
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Help for Kids elf party Picture shows; Help for Kids Elf party. Dundee. Supplied by Craig Chalmers Date; 16/12/2023
Dundee children meet Santa at Help For Kids Elf Party in DC Thomson headquarters
Christmas initiatives Tayside and Fife
List of Christmas Day initiatives in Tayside and Fife - from free meals to…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Little Mermaid on Ice Christmas show Picture shows; Little Mermaid on Ice . Dundee Ice Arena . Supplied by Derek Gerrard Photography Date; 16/12/2023
Best pictures from the Dundee Christmas Ice Show extravaganza
Dundee Olympia reopens public use
Pictures inside Dundee Olympia as swimming pools reopen to public
A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued
Winds of nearly 50mph to hit Tayside and Fife as 'possible danger to life'…

Conversation