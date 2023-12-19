Parents of Dundee-born man shot dead in America want teens to be educated on ‘being kind’

The parents of a Dundee-born man who was shot dead in America say they want the country’s teenagers to be taught how to “be kind”.

Rory Swimm, 23, died after the shooting in Salt Lake City, Utah, in October.

A 15-year-old boy has since been accused of his murder.

Rory’s mum, Glasgow-born Susan, and American dad Robb, hope his death can lead to a change in the “culture of hatred” in the States.

In an interview with BBC Scotland from her home in Colorado, Susan said: “There’s a lack of culpability in America.

Shooting ‘happens all the time’ in America

“It’s totally fine that you can go out and shoot somebody because it happens all the time here.”

She wants the education system to teach teenagers to “be kind, to have empathy for other people”.

She added: “I’ve had to tell myself hundreds of times a day that Rory’s been murdered, that Rory’s not going to come home, that my wee boy is dead because somebody shot him.

“I don’t believe for a single minute that we can change any of the gun laws in America, but I feel that today within the teenage youth there’s a terrible culture of hatred.

“Instead of raising kids to be positive in society, they’re being struck down by all the negativity that’s out there.”

Rory was born at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in October 2000 and moved to America just six weeks later.

He was a keen skier and had been pursuing a career in welding.

Every year, he would return to Scotland to visit relatives, with his older brother living in Glasgow.

Dad Robb told the BBC: “There’s a gun culture in Utah specifically that we’re looking to expose.

“The biggest tragedy is this was so preventable in so many ways.

Rory Swimm: ‘I don’t want my son to just be a statistic’

“I don’t want my son to just be a statistic, I want him to be remembered in a way that’s positive.

“The repercussions of this little act of a finger pulling a trigger ripples in so many directions.”

A fundraising page set up after Rory’s death by friends of his family raised more than $77,000.

A statement on the page said: “Rory’s ability to bring his friends together was impressive.

“The fun, joy, and love that he brought was infectious.”