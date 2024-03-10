St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak has ‘big future’ and will be back in first team when time is right

Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak, will return to the first team “at the right time”, according to assistant manager, Andy Kirk.

It’s over a month since the Aberfeldy youngster last got Premiership game-time, having burst on to the scene at the end of Steven MacLean’s time in charge and the beginning of Craig Levein’s.

Kirk knows the long-term future for Franczak is bright.

And he’s pushing hard for top-flight minutes in the short-term as well.

“Fran brings so much enthusiasm,” said Kirk.

“He’s been great since we first came in and still is.

“He’s a hungry, young player who can play in a few different positions and has high fitness levels and speed.

“He had a couple of really good performances and then, as you would expect with such a young player, there was a wee drop.

“At that point it was the manager’s job to protect him a bit. He’s 16-years-old.

“We’ll get him back in the team at the right time and will be a big player for St Johnstone moving forward.

“Fran’s got a big future.”