St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak has ‘big future’ and will be back in first team when time is right

The 16-year-old burst on to the scene earlier this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak.
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak, will return to the first team “at the right time”, according to assistant manager, Andy Kirk.

It’s over a month since the Aberfeldy youngster last got Premiership game-time, having burst on to the scene at the end of Steven MacLean’s time in charge and the beginning of Craig Levein’s.

Kirk knows the long-term future for Franczak is bright.

And he’s pushing hard for top-flight minutes in the short-term as well.

“Fran brings so much enthusiasm,” said Kirk.

“He’s been great since we first came in and still is.

“He’s a hungry, young player who can play in a few different positions and has high fitness levels and speed.

Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak.
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

“He had a couple of really good performances and then, as you would expect with such a young player, there was a wee drop.

“At that point it was the manager’s job to protect him a bit. He’s 16-years-old.

“We’ll get him back in the team at the right time and will be a big player for St Johnstone moving forward.

“Fran’s got a big future.”

